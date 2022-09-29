Create, celebrate, empower and heal

The countdown is on to one of Joburg’s hottest charity events of the year — a star-studded art auction to uplift and restore hope to breast cancer survivors, celebrating life while creating awareness about the disease. The two-day Fusion Art Fashion gala event by Smile Artists Africa will take place at the Cradle Boutique Hotel in Johannesburg on 8 and 9 October. Here, some of South Africa’s top artists will take centre stage alongside rising stars to raise funds for reconstructive surgery for women who have lost their breasts in the battle to beat cancer.

The fundraiser, which is currently in its third year, is the brain-child of renowned plastic surgeon Dr Brian Monaisa, who is the head of plastic and reconstructive surgery at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital and runs a private practice in Krugersdorp on the West Rand. He says that breast cancer surgery is not only life-saving, it is also life-changing, and can impact immensely on survivors’ quality of life and self-esteem. While options for breast reconstruction do exist, the cost can range between R70 000 and R250 000 and is rarely covered by medical aids, as the surgery is regarded as cosmetic in nature.

He says the choice to undergo further surgery is deeply personal, and reconstructive surgery is not for everyone. “There are no right or wrong choices, and after extensive and gruelling treatments many women decide that they would rather not undergo further operations,” he explains. “Others, however, view the procedure as an act of self-love, and of restoring hope and joy; an act of empowerment.”

Art that empowers

The Smile Artists Africa initiative is a fundraising art auction that raises money to reduce this burden on breast cancer survivors and empower them to live their fullest lives — on their own terms. Monaisa says no woman should be denied the opportunity to reclaim her life, her femininity and her self-confidence simply because she cannot afford it. “It’s heartbreaking to see, especially in women who have been through so much already.”

Monaisa launched Smile Artists Africa in 2020 with the aim of raising R300 000 to help survivors access reconstructive surgery by auctioning off exclusive art pieces. The target was exceeded beyond his wildest expectations. The first Fusion Art Fashion event, which included an online auction, was held the following year and raised a staggering R1 365 000.

This year, he says, they have set their sights even higher. “People can expect full days of world-class investment art, live performances, hot music performances and top-tier fashion,” he explains. “We’ve roped in some of South Africa’s top designers, who have really come to the party to dress the cream of society, and whose work will be modelled by our participating artists.”

The artists, of course, will be taking centre stage. Their works are themed “Life in Johannesburg’s Streets”, and engage and explore the topic from masculine, feminine and dreamlike perspectives.

Art for healing

Phumzile Buthelezi is one of the artists who stepped up to answer Dr Monaisa’s call to get involved. A self-taught crafter, painter and sculptor, she narrates her personal stories and highlights the different facets of women and womanhood through doll-making, collaging and sculpting. “It allows me spiritual growth, therapy and self-expression,” she explains. “I decided to get involved because I believe that this is an exceptional opportunity to promote not only my own healing and restoration, but that of others.”

Like many of the participating artists, Buthelezi’s own life has been touched by cancer. “My sister had her breasts reduced and my sister in-law succumbed to breast cancer, and in my community there are women who could benefit from this,” she says. “I wanted to have a hand in restoring hope.” She says while some survivors embrace their scars, others do not, and every woman should have options to help heal herself in a way that works for her. “All survivors must know that even though they did not choose their scars, they now have a choice about what to do with them and how they want to redirect their path.”

She says though her work might stem from pain, she chooses to make something beautiful. “It allows me the opportunity to be a master of my own destiny,” she says. “I hope that my work will bring the same healing and comfort to the viewer, to the new owner, and to the women who benefit from the auction.”

Lerato Motau creates embroidered, hand-stitched portraits from drawings, using different types of fabric to create visually compelling narratives. She reached out to Dr Monaisa after learning about the impact of last year’s auction. Like Buthelezi, she knows first-hand the effects that breast cancer has on individuals, on families and on communities — her grandmother died of breast cancer, and three of her aunts are breast cancer survivors. “I saw how it impacted my aunt when she lost first the one breast and then the other, and she was no longer comfortable with herself,” she recalls.

Motau is dyslexic and says that her work as an artist has been critical in helping her to process and overcome personal challenges: “This is why I am so intense about projects with impact. I always wanted my art to help others overcome issues in the same way that it has helped me, and now it can!” Due to her family history, she is also acutely aware of her own risks, which is why she believes events that raise awareness about the disease and about the importance of screening and early detection are so vital.

Art with impact

Visual artist Nompumelelo Ngoma’s work explores female identity, especially within the context of African cultural traditions and institutions. “I am interested in how dress and fabric signifies one’s cultural identity and how it is used as a form of representation,” she says. “My intent to explore the female identity manifests through the use of feminine fabrics such as blankets, veils, dishcloths, doilies, dresses and headscarves, using the female body as a backdrop.”

This is the second year that her work will be on auction and she will be modelling the work of fashion designer Palesa Mokubung — an opportunity that she is very excited about. She says the Fusion Art Fashion event benefits not only breast cancer survivors, but also the artists: “The opportunity to participate in an auction is quite rare for an emerging artist, and events like this elevate my profile and the value of my work,” she says. “Cancer can rob you of your self-esteem and the losses aren’t just physical; as an emerging artist it is an honour and a privilege to be able to create in order to help others, change lives and help restore body, mind and soul.” Now, that is art with impact!

Teresa Firmino is a Joburg-based artist whose work examines the construction of dominant histories and the absences they present. Firmino delves into the role of memory as the main repository of information for the act of rewriting histories; an act that unfolds through the artist’s multi-disciplinary process, where the layered interior scenes of her paintings alloy with acts of resistance. Her work seeks to investigate the ongoing trauma African people, especially women, continue to experience in the wake of colonisation, civil war and neoliberalism. “I have submitted a work that speaks of women going through transition and the support from mother figures,” she says.

She says the importance of initiatives like this is undeniable. “Breast removal might be life-saving, but it impacts on so many aspects of femininity and the meaning of being a woman, especially in a world of superficial beauty standards, and if we don’t support women, then who will?” she asks. “These women must also know that they are more than just survivors, and that their strength and resilience inspires us all.”

Art to celebrate life

Dr Monaisa says the Fusion Art Fashion auction is an occasion to engage with and celebrate beauty in all its forms: breathtaking art surrounded by beautiful people in beautiful clothes at a beautiful venue. More importantly though, he says, is the celebration of beautiful stories about women whose beauty and power lies rooted in their strength, resilience and tenacity.

“While it is a glamorous occasion and an exhilarating experience — last year we had luxury cars donated for the day and sculptures coming out of the walls — we never lose sight of the message,” Monaisa explains. “I’m thrilled to have so many artists on board who embody that message. It’s a message that ordinary people can join hands to do something amazing and make a positive impact by doing what they do best.”