UniQ franchise benefits to grow your business portfolio

An entire business centred on and built on brows? “It can’t possibly be done,” was the consensus. South Africa’s brow queen, Unaiza Suliman, merely raised a brow, smiled, put her head down to work and proved them wrong. Her UniQ browdom has since expanded to feature aesthetics, permanent makeup, medical aesthetics, the most sought-after skincare products, treatments and more.

All this has been built on the foundation of brows. Buying into the browdom is a viable, exciting business opportunity for entrepreneurs wanting to create alternative income streams and empower professionals in the beauty industry. Unaiza divulges more about her brand and provides insights into the “uniq” benefits of expanding one’s portfolio through the Uniq Brows franchising opportunity.

Background to Uniq Brows

Uniq Brows was the first to offer a “no appointment” express grooming service with expertly trained technicians providing male and female grooming services. What started as a part-time idea of mastering the art and science of brows soon turned into a thriving empire for brow, lash and beauty. Unaiza and her team have been shaping and changing lives for over a decade, one brow at a time. With Celebrity clients waiting for their turn of the teams, “uniq touch,” Uniq brows has become an extension of thousands of clients who choose this brand as their grooming specialists.

“As a brand, we represent so much more than ourselves. I believe that we represent previously disadvantaged women who never believed they could thrive. I believe we represent the person whose dreams were laughed at but who persevered regardless. I believe we represent the young girl of today, waiting to unlock all her potential tomorrow,” expresses Suliman.

Through the Uniq franchise, Unazia is determined to empower women and collaborate with a team of potential franchisees to do the same. “In all we do, there is purpose. Yes, we’re making progress, but more can be done. I see how young women want to thrive in the beauty industry—my policy centres on training staff who have never touched brows before.

Through this training, if they bring their all to the table as we do, I guarantee they will become masters of their craft. If we don’t open the doors for others, who will? If we don’t become the role models, we wish we had as women, what is the point of aiming for success? Is it not to rise together and take others along with you on your journey through life? Is it not to leave the world a little better than we found it? Why not do this through business too?” With these poignant questions in mind, It’s easy to see why such high standards define the Uniq franchise.

Brows and Beyond: defining the UniQ Brows business



UniQ is a patented express brow and lash bar with a range of services for both men and women. A major USP of the brand is the simple convenience of

popping into a brow bar & experiencing treatments with qualified,

expertly-trained brow and lash technicians.

Our brow formula:

MAP

DESIGN

SHAPE

Further to this, our offerings as a franchise have expanded to include these specialities:

UniQ Piercings

UniQ Lashes

UniQ Skin

UniQ Laser

UniQ IV

UniQ Beauty

UniQ Gents Grooming

UniQ franchise benefits

The benefits of buying into a franchise of this nature are evident.

Firstly, minimal, if any, industry experience is required. All brow and lash therapists undergo skills development and a rigorous training program. In addition, the UniQ headquarters train and manage the therapists.

All therapists are hand-selected, trained, and continually mentored by Unaiza to ensure techniques and trends evolve. Adhering to the highest industry standards is paramount to the franchise’s success.

Furthermore, there is a well-established and highly reputable brand to leverage from the outset. The brand-building exercise has been in play for several years. Use the marketing material and campaigns developed by Headquarters to further your franchise opportunities. Ultimately, this also means far lower risk than starting a brand from scratch that still needs to execute a few years of reputation and brand-building.

You receive the ultimate support from a visionary franchise owner. The UniQ brand insists on continuous product knowledge development and skills development. Franchisees also have access to Unaiza and her master therapists.

Access to internationally developed UniQ by Unaiza products with a proven track record. These in-demand products, along with premium skincare and beauty products and products that UniQ owns the local distribution rights to, further expand the revenue stream for franchise owners.

The beauty industry has been around for thousands of years, and it’s exploded over the past couple of decades. As people take their self-care back into their own hands and look after themselves more, take back your business growth. Buy into a franchise centred on continually innovating and serving its customers. Shape your own business, one “uniq brow” at a time.

Contact UniQ by Unaiza for more information today!

[email protected] | 010 054 5165 or 084 786 0671 | www.uniqbrows.com | @uniqbrowsbyunaiza