Experience Xiaomi’s range of smartphones and AIoT products first-hand at their Sandton store

“Making quality technology accessible to everyone” is not just a slogan for Xiaomi; it has become a reality for South African fans as the brand reached another milestone in the country.

Located at Shop L21 at Sandton City shopping center in Johannesburg, this is an experience store where fans will finally have a chance to see, touch, test and engage with Xiaomi’s wide range of smartphones and AIoT (artificial intelligence of things) products. After all, offering Xiaomi fans — who are at the heart of what the brand does — choice and value for money is always front and centre.  

What can consumers look forward to? 

During the launch of the store, Xiaomi offered special prices on selected items while stocks last. Some of Xiaomi’s products you can experience first-hand at the store include the Redmi Note 11 Series smartphones (Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11 Pro) and the flagship Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Lite devices.

Visitors will also be able to view and interact with a multitude of AIoT smart hardware products such as smart watches, speakers, robot vacuum cleaners, home security cameras, Mi TV boxes and so much more. 

South Africans have been asking for a physical store and Xiaomi has listened. Xiaomi wants to provide every opportunity for consumers to interact with the brand as well as make their lives easier and more convenient.

Embracing our vision to “make friends with users and be the coolest company in the users’ hearts”, Xiaomi continuously pursues technological innovations, compelling user experience and operational efficiency. For more information about Xiaomi click here.

