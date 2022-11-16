SuperSport goes hi-tech for soccer’s greatest month

Not only will SuperSport deliver the best guests, analysis, variety and digital offering for the duration of the Fifa World Cup, it will also do so with the very latest in technology.

In addition to its existing high-definition offering, DStv will for the first time broadcast the entire World Cup in 4K, which is ultra-high definition and lends itself to fast-action sport. Most 4K devices have around eight million pixels, meaning every moment of every match will be displayed in brilliant detail.

Viewers who watch via their decoder will require an Explora Ultra, a 4K television (connected with the HDMI supplied with the decoder) and either a Premium, Compact Plus or Compact subscription. And viewers who stream the tournament, either via Showmax Pro or DStv, will also be able to do so in 4K, provided they have a 4K television (or 4K-supporting media or TV box), and either a Premium, Compact Plus or Compact subscription. Customers who stream in 4K can adjust video quality to manage data usage.

Viewers can visit the 4K test channel from 1 November to check their set-up (channel 216).

Even without 4K, however, viewers will experience top-quality viewing as standard with all the detail and high definition to go alongside one of the most anticipated World Cups of recent years, although the recommended minimum line speed is 15 Mbps.

Starting in Qatar on 21 November, all 64 cup matches will be broadcast live and in 4K on DStv. All matches will enjoy expert build-ups and summaries, plus state-of-the-art graphics and supplementary programming. SuperSport will also have crews on hand to capture breaking news, with particular focus on Africa’s five participants: Cameroon, Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana and Senegal.

Nineteen group matches, four rounds of 16 matches, two quarter-finals, both semi-finals, the third-place play-off and the final will be broadcast on the channel. As an added bonus, DStv’s World Cup broadcasts will be available in multiple languages, customised per region:

Nigeria: English, Pidgin, Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo.

Rest of Africa: English, Swahili, Sheng, Twi, Luganda.

Ethiopia: Amharic, English.

Maximo: Portuguese, English.

South Africa: English, Zulu, Setswana, Sotho, Portuguese.

“I can confidently say this is planned to be our most varied and dynamic World Cup offering,” said Marc Jury, SuperSport chief executive. “DStv’s teams have worked on this project for months and with just one week to go, we are ready to deliver a multi-platform broadcast that encompasses the very latest technology with some of the smartest, most entertaining soccer analysts in the world.”

The tournament kicks off with an opening ceremony and a match between the host country Qatar and Ecuador. The final will be held on 18 December, which also is Qatar National Day. There are 32 teams competing for the title, including defending champions France, as well as strong contenders Brazil, Germany, and stalwarts Ghana.

If you’re on the go, you don’t have to miss out on the game. You can either watch the matches from your TV, DStv App or the DStv Streama box. Simply download the DStv App, fill in your details and watch the games wherever you are.

Catch all the action live on DStv. Here for every fan!

