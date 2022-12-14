Subscribe

DHL GradStar Awards 2022 – “10 of the Finest” winners demonstrate representative approach of GradStar

The proud winners and runners-up at the seventh DHL GradStar Awards.
*Represented students announced at end of the article and also at www.gradstar.com

On 1 December 2022, the DHL GradStar Awards wowed with the diverse and inclusive stance they take in identifying South Africa’s future leaders. 

There is no more nationally focussed graduate employment programme in the country. 2022 featured entries from 52 tertiary learning institutions nationally and received almost 8 000 individual student applications. The commitment to the democratisation of access to opportunity in employment for these young learners is what keeps this programme alive, and was clearly demonstrated at this year’s event. 

GradStar has now completed its seventh year around the sun, and is responsible for promoting and securing the employment of hundreds of South Africa’s youth. Unlike university career fairs, GradStar partners with learning institutions from across the country to ensure all tertiary learners receive the opportunity to be profiled in front of the country’s top employers. In addition to long-term headline partner DHL, the prominent organisations behind this youth upliftment initiative are Absa, Fasken, Epiroc, Gautrain and BMW. Other key partners include Avis, Imperial and the Golden Key International Honours Society. 

Laura Barker, founder of the GradStar Awards and CEO of BlackBark Productions, with Hennie Heymans, CEO for DHL Express, Sub-Saharan Africa.

Partnering with the FutureFit Academy, the brainchild of Industrial Psychologist Dr Eric Albertini, GradStar identifies the most employable learners according to the criteria of 15 Future Fit Skills needed in the workplace. These criteria are the result of Dr Albertini’s PhD thesis and have been adopted by organisations internationally (www.futurefitacademy.com). 

All candidate applications go through the GradStar App, a new initiative that further demonstrates GradStar’s commitment to inclusivity. The candidates complete a self-assessment online to stand a chance of becoming selected for the Top 500. Once selected, the experts at the FutureFit Academy pore for hours over the submissions which comprise a key skills indicator, a complimentary full Future Fit strengths report and a two-minute video presentation from each candidate. Clearly demonstrating their understanding of the market they are dealing with, GradStar requires that the learners not only complete the Future Fit assessment and receive their detailed report, but also complete a personal development plan based on the findings in the report, guaranteeing these young people find the time to analyse their own personal results. A win for all involved. 

Once the Top 100 most employable students are identified, GradStar transports all 100 into Johannesburg for a 4-day employment immersion extravaganza. GradStar and its sponsors carry all the cost for this once again demonstrating their commitment to democratising access to opportunity for all. 

The Top 100 students in attendance were striking in both their diversity and their commonality, hailing from all corners of the country, and studying a multitude of courses. They all had a common commitment to employment, for the betterment of their communities and for social justice. 

Laura Barker, founder of the GradStar Awards and CEO of BlackBark Productions, observed: “It is critical that employers stay relevant and visible to the workforce of the future. Through the GradStar Programme we have found a way to bridge the gap between the learning institution and the world of work. We are delighted to play a part in the employment of so many young people, who may not otherwise have been recognised.” 

Master Judge Dr Albertini had the following to say about the 2022 Top 100: “I found the calibre of entries to be extremely high, and the results reflect all the qualities and attributes of a successful future employee.”

Paul Clegg from DHL — which has demonstrated its commitment to supporting talent through this programme for the past five years — commented: “We are thrilled to be associated with the GradStar programme, as we believe there is no better investment to make than in the future leaders of the great country of ours, and it is without question that the top 100 GradStar selected students fit into that category.”

During the day on 1 December, the Top 100 Finalists engaged in a full day of workshops, in which all the students had the opportunity to impress the Sponsor Employers and judges. This is how the “10 of the Finest” were chosen and announced at the Gala Dinner that evening, at the Indaba Hotel In Fourways.  Many of the Top 100 finalists go on to receive employment opportunities from the partnering companies. 

Employers were unanimous in their praise of the Top 10 students selected. These students were selected based on their leadership capabilities, their ability to perform in a team and, most importantly, because they will make great future employees at some of the largest firms in the country. 

A big thank you to the GradStar App, its developers and the amazing BlackBark team, all of whom helped to make all this possible. Students can download the GradStar App for free from all app stores. 

We are also delighted to announce that DHL will remain the platinum partner for the programme for 2023. 

DHL GRADSTAR 2022 Top10

  • Eduvous

Mosa Seleke, Bachelor of Commerce Honours in Business Management

  • Nelson Mandela University 

Yonela Peter, Bachelor of Commerce: Financial Planning 

  • Stellenbosch University 

Keaton Harris, Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery 

  • Stellenbosch University 

Melt Hugo, Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery

  • University of Johannesburg

Felicia Ndou, Bachelor of Laws

  • University of Johannesburg

Yusuf Cassim, Bachelor of Commerce in Industrial Psychology

  • University of KwaZulu-Natal

Nathan Pillay, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, and Information Technology

  • University of Pretoria

Nolukhanyo Mpisane, Bachelor of Laws

  • University of the Free State

Jana de Kluiver, Master of Arts in Governance and Political Transformation

  • University of the Free State

Hendrik Steyn, Advanced Certificate in Education (Further Education Biology Education)

Runners up:

  • Durban University of Technology

Zabathembu Mthembu, Bachelor of Technology: Engineering: Civil

  • University of KwaZulu-Natal

Mayuri Pillai, Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting

For media enquiries please feel free to contact Laura Barker:
CEO [email protected]
Nina Paulsen:
Junior Events Administrator [email protected]

DHL GRADSTAR 2022 Top100

NameUniversityQualification
Nthabiseng Desiree HlabahlabaBoston City Campus and Business College (PTY) LtdBachelor of Commerce in Management Marketing
Gabisile NzungaBoston City Campus and Business College (Pty) LtdHigher Certificate: Advertising and Integrated Communication Practice
Jennisha DayanarainBoston City Campus and Business College (Pty) LtdDiploma in Human Resource Management
Fiya MabundaCape Peninsula University of TechnologyAdvanced Diploma in Human Resource Management
Jenalee GovenderDurban University of TechnologyBachelor of Technology: Engineering: Mechanical
Nikita SinghDurban University of TechnologyMaster of Technology: Engineering: Chemical
Siphindile RadebeDurban University of TechnologyBachelor of Engineering Technology in Chemical Engineering
Zabathembu MthembuDurban University of Technology Bachelor of Technology: Engineering: Civil
Shaeel BaliramDurban University of TechnologyBachelor of Engineering Technology in Power Engineering
Nevesan NaidooDurban University of Technology Bachelor of Engineering Technology in Electronic Engineering
Monalisa MapapuNelson Mandela UniversityAdvanced Diploma in Business Studies
Alulutho CitaNelson Mandela UniversityBachelor of Technology: Human Resources Management
Yonela PeterNelson Mandela UniversityBachelor of Commerce: Financial Planning
Hlengiwe NzamaNelson Mandela UniversityBachelor of Commerce: Financial Planning
Alfred Kwaku AdjeiNelson Mandela University Bachelor of Laws
Ashley van der WesthuizenNorth West UniversityBachelor of Arts Honours in Industrial and Organisational Psychology
Refilwe MolebatsiNorth West UniversityBachelor of Commerce
Paul PenyaneNorth West UniversityBachelor of Laws
Philani NgubaneNorth West UniversityBachelor of Health Sciences
Mosa SelekePearson Institute of Higher Education (Pty) Ltd (previously known as Midrand Graduate Institute) Bachelor of Commerce Honours in Business Management
Tsebo Molatelo MolopePearson Institute of Higher Education (Pty) Ltd (previously known as Midrand Graduate Institute)Bachelor of Science Honours in Information Technology
Nqobile NzimandeRhodes UniversityPostgraduate Diploma in International Studies
Rosemary RavhuhaliRhodes UniversityBachelor of Laws
Casey LudickRhodes UniversityBachelor of Journalism and Media Studies
Sinenhlanhla NcubeRhodes UniversityBachelor of Pharmacy
Gisele LavitaStellenbosch UniversityDoctor of Laws
Melt HugoStellenbosch UniversityBachelor of Science: Biological Sciences
Jacobus George van DykStellenbosch University Bachelor of Engineering
Keaton HarrisStellenbosch UniversityBachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery
Bantu ZwaneTshwane University of Technology (TUT)Advanced Diploma in Environmental Sciences
Arehone MatambeleUniversity of Cape TownBachelor of Commerce
Trevana MoodleyUniversity of Cape TownMaster of Laws in Environmental Law
Mahima MaharajUniversity of Cape TownBachelor of Science in Engineering in Mechanical and Mechatronic Engineering
Shatlyss RantaUniversity of Cape TownBachelor of Commerce
Annelisa CaniatUniversity of JohannesburgBachelor of Arts Honours in Employment Relations
Luyanda Sindiswa ZuluUniversity of JohannesburgBachelor of Arts: Humanities
Lindiwe SibisiUniversity of JohannesburgMaster of Arts in Philosophy
Thobejane Modipadi KaraboUniversity of JohannesburgBachelor of Technology: Engineering: Civil
Tshiamo DikobeUniversity of JohannesburgBachelor of Arts in Communication
Tapiwa ChimombeUniversity of JohannesburgDiploma in Human Resource Management
Felicia NdouUniversity of JohannesburgBachelor of Laws
Mercy Tebogo BaloyiUniversity of JohannesburgBachelor of Commerce Honours in Human Resource Management
Nokwanda MkhwanaziUniversity of JohannesburgBachelor of Health Sciences in Medical Laboratory Sciences
Nozipho NgwenyaUniversity of JohannesburgBachelor of Arts in Community Development and Leadership
Bridgette MebaloUniversity of Johannesburg Bachelor of Arts in Community    Development and Leadership
Nolwazi Patricia KhumaloUniversity of JohannesburgNational Diploma: Biotechnology
Humbelani ManyadzeUniversity of JohannesburgAdvanced Diploma in Quality
Chirag SoniUniversity of JohannesburgBachelor of Commerce in Accounting
Tshepo MasheleUniversity of JohannesburgBachelor of Science Honours in Mathematics
Yusuf CassimUniversity of JohannesburgBachelor of Commerce in Industrial Psychology
Yakira SookdewUniversity of KwaZulu-Natal Bachelor of Social Science
Christel SellamayaUniversity of KwaZulu-Natal Bachelor of Laws
Vidyuta SamlalUniversity of KwaZulu-NatalBachelor of Arts in International Studies
Theshaya NaidooUniversity of KwaZulu-NatalDoctor of Social Science
Angela GovenderUniversity of KwaZulu-NatalBachelor of Education Honours
Namutula MukelabaiUniversity of KwaZulu-NatalBachelor of Physiotherapy
Nadia AnjapanUniversity of KwaZulu-NatalPostgraduate Diploma in Marketing and Supply Chain Management
Mayuri PillaiUniversity of KwaZulu-NatalBachelor of Commerce in Accounting
Jonathan NaickerUniversity of KwaZulu-NatalBachelor of Commerce Honours in Human Resource Management
Ruwayne EsopUniversity of KwaZulu-NatalBachelor of Arts in Social Science and Development Studies
Nathan PillayUniversity of KwaZulu-NatalBachelor of Science in Computer Science and Information Technology
Mhlengi FakudeUniversity of KwaZulu-NatalBachelor of Science in Mathematics and Statistical Sciences in Applied Mathematics
Bhavesh SinghUniversity of KwaZulu-NatalBachelor of Science in Engineering in Construction
NolukhanyoUniversity of PretoriaBachelor of Laws
Mulanga Phophi Cathy MulaudziUniversity of PretoriaBachelor of Commerce in Taxation
Tshiamo RamothibeUniversity of PretoriaBachelor of Education: Teaching and Training Studies
Joy MakuaUniversity of Pretoria Bachelor of Town and Regional Planning
Nedine van der MerweUniversity of PretoriaMaster of Science in Physics
Ncobile LongweUniversity of PretoriaBachelor of Commerce in Business Management
Tiara JosephUniversity of PretoriaBachelor of Laws
Lindokuhle SongxiUniversity of PretoriaBachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering
Bhekithemba VilaneUniversity of PretoriaBachelor of Education: Teaching and Training Studies
Kaamil-Inaam NaickerUniversity of PretoriaBachelor of Engineering in Chemical Engineering
Jabu KovaniUniversity of PretoriaBachelor of Engineering in Electrical Engineering
Chester LekhuleniUniversity of PretoriaBachelor of Information Science
Lee-Ann JacobsUniversity of South AfricaDiploma: Law
Tasneem SalemaneUniversity of South AfricaDiploma: Law
Ursula SkosanaUniversity of South Africa Bachelor of Laws
Sihle NyalunguUniversity of South AfricaBachelor of Laws
Mulalo MbadiUniversity of South AfricaBachelor of Laws
Mbalenhle ThembaUniversity of South AfricaBachelor of Laws
Lethabo MogotsiUniversity of South AfricaBachelor of Laws
Sikuyo MbokodiUniversity of South AfricaBachelor of Laws
Tshiamo ModibaUniversity of the Free StateMaster of Commerce: Economics: Research
Jana de KluiverUniversity of the Free StateMaster of Arts in Governance and Political Transformation
Palesa NhlapoUniversity of the Free State Bachelor of Law
Siyamthanda NikaniUniversity of the Free State Bachelor of Laws
Lebogang KokaUniversity of the Free StateBachelor of Commerce Honours: Business Management
Tinovimba SemuUniversity of the Free StateBachelor of Commerce Honours: Economics
Lwanele TenyaneUniversity of the Free StateMaster of Arts in Governance and Political Transformation
Hendrik SteynUniversity of the Free State Advanced Certificate in Education (Further Education Biology Education)
Xabsa Ahmed MohumedUniversity of the Western CapeBachelor of Science in Mathematics and Statistical Sciences
Leonardo MullerUniversity of the Western CapeBachelor of Law
Alyssa KistaUniversity of WitwatersrandBachelor of Science Honours
RelebohileUniversity of WitwatersrandBachelor of Commerce Honours
Khanyisile MakhubuUniversity of Witwatersrand Bachelor of Science Honours
Jonathan KyamogiUniversity of WitwatersrandMaster Of Commerce in Information Systems
Thandeka MalemelaVaal University of TechnologyNational Diploma: Marketing
Solomso MenziWalter Sisulu UniversityBachelor of Psychology
Thandaza PilisoWalter Sisulu UniversityAdvanced Diploma in Human Resources Management

