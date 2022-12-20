Subscribe

Special Reports

Beyond business, to deliver long-term value

Absa brings possibilities to life
0

This story is sponsored

Absa is committed to helping create, grow and protect wealth through partnerships in economic development while playing a shaping role in Africa’s growth and sustainability. In short, we bring possibilities to life. 

Our fifth strategic priority specifically encompasses our intent to be an active contributor to the greater good, not a mere passive participant. As an active force for good in everything we do, we deliver long-term value through our environmental, social, and governance actions to create inter-generational value and to contribute meaningfully to the societies in which we operate.

For more information, visit www.absa.africa

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. If you would like to speak to our team about producing and publishing high quality content on our site, please contact us at this email address.

Related stories

Your M&G

Hi , To manage your account please click here.

You can access your digital copy of this week’s paper here.

Advertising

Today's top stories

‘My Land Obsession’ is a call for social justice

Bulelwa Mabasa tells the story of how her love for land reform and justice is tied to her family and upbringing

The M&G’s favourite World Cup moments

Our reporters choose their favourite memories from a frenetic few days in Qatar

Twitter users vote to oust chief executive Elon Musk

Musk has sacked half of Twitter’s staff, readmitted far-right figures to the platform, suspended journalists and tried to charge for previously free services

Ramaphosa has won his re-election. Will he squander an opportunity...

The question for Ramaphosa, who would be 75 by the year 2027, is, just what are you going to do to salvage your legacy as the ANC’s 14th president and the country’s fifth since the dawn of democracy

2023 Ramaphosa will speed to discipline

President Cyril Ramaphosa finally has the top seven he has always wanted to push forward with his agenda
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×