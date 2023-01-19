Subscribe

Special Reports

Climate activists across world raise funds for court case against Shell

In 2021, tens of thousands of Dutch citizens took Royal Dutch Shell to court and won. (Photo: Milieudefensie)
0

This story is sponsored

Thousands of climate advocates and environmental organisations across the world are rallying behind the hashtag #BeatShell to call on the public to donate to a citizens’ court case against Shell.

In 2021, tens of thousands of Dutch citizens took one of the largest carbon emitters in the world to court and won. Together with Friends of the Earth Netherlands (Milieudefensie) they forced Royal Dutch Shell, the parent company of Shell Group, to take climate action.

The judge ruled that Shell’s current climate policy would contribute to a level of climate change that would be so dangerous that it would create a threat to human rights. The ruling forces the company to change its goal from a mere 20% reduction in carbon emissions to a whopping 45% reduction by 2030. But most importantly, the ruling says that Shell also carries responsibility for the emissions of the use of their products by third parties.

In response, Shell decided to appeal the Dutch court’s ruling in July of 2021 and proceeded to move their headquarters from the Netherlands to the United Kingdom in January of 2022. As a result, Milieudefensie is now launching a campaign to raise donations to fund the continuation of this enormous court case. Their goal: legally binding one of the largest polluters in the world to actual, groundbreaking change for the better.

This week, thousands of climate advocates, activists and organisations across the world shared an online viral video and the hashtag #BeatShell, calling on Shell’s new CEO to take responsibility in the climate crisis. The video is part of the fundraising campaign for Milieudefensie’s case against Shell, and thousands across the world are helping out with individual contributions.

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. If you would like to speak to our team about producing and publishing high quality content on our site, please contact us at this email address.

Related stories

Your M&G

Hi , To manage your account please click here.

You can access your digital copy of this week’s paper here.

Advertising

Today's top stories

It’s now time to reprint Mzala’s ‘Chief With a...

Mandla J Radebe’s biography of Jabulani Nobleman ‘Mzala’ Nxumalo is a masterful account of the activist’s life and times

North West farmer to sue Eskom for R2m after 40...

M&G PREMIUM

An extraordinary low-voltage power supply in the Coligny area caused the deaths of Herman du Preez’ broiler chickens from suffocation

Roadmap to get public services and infrastructure back on track

As SA’s democracy heads towards 30 years, we need to critically assess what needs to be done differently to become Madiba’s miracle nation

Ramaphosa scraped through 2022, but what will it take for...

What we need from the media is to be able to see much more clearly what the policy options are for getting us out of this mess

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern announces shock resignation

At her peak she was a domestic force, but her government has been steadily sliding in the polls over the last year
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×