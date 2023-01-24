Call for applications: Media, Technology and Digital Communication Officer

The Innovation Foundation for Democracy is looking for a Media, Technology and Digital Communication Officer

Location: University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa

Duration: Two years (with the possibility of renewal)

Starting date: March 2023

Project description:

The Innovation Foundation for Democracy is a non-profit African organisation under South African law. Consisting of a network of regional hubs, the Foundation aims to reach out to the whole continent and engage in dialogue with the rest of the world. Its mission is to nurture democratic thinking and to supervise hubs pioneering initiatives in the field of innovation for democracy in Africa. For more information, see www.innovationdemocratie.org

Role and responsibilities:

Reporting to the Director, the Media, Technology and Digital Communication Manager shall:

Implement the Foundation’s communication strategy, in particular the digital strategy;

Produce digital content, manage the digital platform, relations with web service providers; analyse and measure audience and traffic, ensure constant technological monitoring;

Compile and prepare the Foundation’s institutional communication material;

Organise institutional events;

Manage the website and social networks, YouTube (Canal D) and the Foundation’s Newsletter; supervise the intranet, the electronic Newsletter, the purchase of advertising space and the management of the Foundation’s social network accounts;

Plan and coordinate communication on projects supported by the Foundation, research and training activities initiated by them;

Coordinate and facilitate all activities of the digital platform (studies, videos, feedback etc.);

Develop, in conjunction with programme managers and project facilitators, vectors for large-scale dissemination of knowledge and provision of content on the digital; platform: e-learning programme, podcasts, videos etc.

Consult with external communication and digital service providers.

Language requirements:

Fluency (oral, written, reading) in French and English.

Required profile:

Recognised qualification in primarily digital communication and web mastering;

Ability to combine communication, marketing, creativity and technical skills with content production in support of democracy in Africa;

Good interpersonal skills, ability to listen, knowledge of social media and digital marketing, and experience in organising, managing and facilitating online projects;

Ability to collaborate closely with internal teams and external communication agencies and web providers;

Excellent command of English and French;

Excellent knowledge of photo, video and presentation tools;

Excellent spoken and written communication skills;

Ability to work collaboratively in a multicultural environment;

Previous experience in a similar job, preferably in an international organisation;

Experience in creating or facilitating podcasts, videos and other resources.

Full-time job, with important availability required.

The workplace is located at the Foundation’s Headquarters at the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, 1 Jan Smuts Ave, Braamfontein, Johannesburg, Gauteng province, South Africa.

Occasional travel to the Foundation’s sites.

Application

Application should be accompanied by a detailed CV and a cover letter outlining the candidate’s work prospects. Applications should be sent by e-mail to the following address: [email protected]

Applications must be submitted before midnight on 15 February 2023.

Shortlisted applicants will be interviewed by an ad hoc selection committee.

Only shortlisted candidates will receive notice of their shortlisting.

No notice will be sent to candidates who are not shortlisted.

The Foundation promotes gender equality.