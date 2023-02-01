Gizzu keeps you going

Tired of sitting in the dark during load-shedding? The innovative brand Gizzu has the latest off-the-grid technology, and now it’s accessible for all South Africans. Their product range is high quality and competitively priced, whether you’re just looking for a bulb that goes on when the power goes off, to power banks that will enable you to work during blackouts.

60W 69Wh 21600mAh Mini POE DC UPS

The Gizzu 60W Mini DC 69Wh UPS is simple to install and allows you to power various devices during a power outage. With multiple-voltage DC outputs, this UPS can power both your router and optical network unit so you can continue browsing the web, working online, or streaming. CCTV cameras and VoIP phones can also be connected and powered via the Gigabit Power Over Ethernet (PoE) port. Charge mobile devices such as cellphones and tablets via USB. Featuring 12 high-capacity lithium-ion (21600mAh) LiFePO4 batteries that ensure a longer lifespan than traditional lithium-ion batteries. This UPS also comes with safety protocols such as over-charge, over-discharge, and short circuit protection.

242Wh Portable Power Station 1 x 3 Prong SA Plug Point

Get power wherever you go with the Gizzu 242Wh Portable Power Station. Get off the grid and enjoy the great outdoors while keeping essential gear powered and charged. Thanks to the 220V South African plug and two DC ports, you can power various light bulbs, your phone, your camera, and other small electronics with ease.

With two USB ports including one USB 3.0 Quick Charge port and a PD port, this portable power station is ideal in the event of a power outage or load-shedding. Power up essential household devices such as your router, notebook and other small appliances.

518Wh Portable Power Station 1 x 3 Prong SA Plug Point

The Gizzu Portable Power Station offers power-on-the-go in a compact design. This portable power station is ideal for emergency needs, power outages, camping trips, or whenever electricity is needed, as it allows you to power up small appliances. With three USB ports and a PD port, you can keep your phone, tablet, notebook and camera charged.

Thanks to the 230V South African plug, two DC ports, and one 12V auxiliary power outlet, you can power your mini-fridge, internet router, lightbulbs, and other small electronics and appliances with ease. This rechargeable battery-powered model features a robust design, and built-in LED flashlight and has three methods of charging, including car charging, solar power charging, and traditional wall charging..

With four USB ports including one USB 3.0 Quick Charge port and a PD port, this household essential is ideal in the event of a power outage or load-shedding.

12v 7ah Lithium batteries

The Gizzu 12V 7Ah Lithium-Ion Battery makes for a great replacement solution for devices or machines that are typically powered by lead batteries such as gate motors, alarm systems, electric fences & CCTV. With its ultra-safe battery management system, this Lithium-Ion Phosphate (LiFePO4) battery lasts up to 10x longer than a typical lead acid battery and can also handle higher currents. It does not produce fumes nor does it leak, allowing you to mount the battery in any position. Instead of replacing batteries annually, rather invest in a Gizzu 12V 7Ah Lithium-Ion Battery for long-term peace of mind.

10W Solar Lighting Kit

The Gizzu 10W Solar Lighting Kit has a compact design and provides a fully off-the-grid capable power solution, which can be used almost anywhere. It operates as a great lighting solution thanks to the three LED lamps, but it can also be used to charge your mobile devices when your power source is interrupted or non-existent.

It offers a multi-protection function which allows you to stay safe, but there is also a built-in protection that guards against overcharge, over-discharge, overcurrent, short circuit and PV polarity reverse connection. Its intuitive LED indicating function provides indicators for solar charging, battery power and load status.

In the box you will get the Gizzu Solar Panel Battery Unit itself, 1x 10W Solar Panel with 8M PV cable, 3x 2W LED lamps and a 5-in-1 USB cable.

Universal Voltage Protector Plug

The Gizzu Universal Voltage Protector Plug will keep your appliances protected against damage caused by high voltage, low voltage, voltage dips and power surges. It monitors the electricity voltage and automatically disconnects the power if the voltage is too high, or too low, protecting appliances and electronics from damage. This is an essential accessory for environments with inconsistent power supply and is rated for 16A current. It regulates voltages between 180V and 260V to provide a stable supply to your appliance. If the voltage moves outside of these limits, power is cut to protect the equipment.

Recommended for fridges, freezers, coolers, washing machines, computers, TVs, and HiFis. Simply connect your appliance to the mains via the Gizzu Universal Voltage Protector Plug to keep it safe.

B22 Warm White Light Bulb

The Gizzu Everglow Rechargeable Emergency LED Bulb is an ideal solution for keeping the lights on during load-shedding. The 9W light bulb features a 22mm Bayonet light fixture and gives off a warm white colour when lit. Its 1800mAh built-in battery allows it to stay powered during load shedding. The light bulb takes around five hours to fully charge to 100% and can easily be charged by simply leaving the light turned on when there’s no load shedding. If your light is turned on and a power outage or load shedding occurs, then the light bulb goes into emergency mode, changing to a cool white colour.

While in emergency mode, the brightness can be manually adjusted between three pre-configured settings and can sustain up to five hours of additional use during load-shedding, depending on the brightness level. The brightness can be adjusted by turning the light on and off in one-second intervals multiple times. Each time this is done the brightness will switch between 25%, 50%, and 100%. Leaving the lightbulb off for a while will reset the brightness setting back to its default 100% brightness.

Smart Bulb Technology enables the bulb to determine if there is a power failure as opposed to the light switch being turned off. If the light switch is on and the power fails, the bulb will activate emergency mode and switch from Warm White to Cool White. If the light switch is off when the power fails the light will remain off unless turned on at the switch.

