Moët & Chandon x Formula E: Blazing a trail for a greener future

This story is sponsored

The event combines edge-of-seat street racing and cutting-edge electric vehicle technology


Moët & Chandon is proud to partner with Formula E in the upcoming ninth season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. 2023, the fifth consecutive year of this alliance, marks Formula E’s first-ever race in sub-Saharan Africa on the streets of Greenpoint and the Waterfront, Cape Town. That Moët & Chandon will be present as the official champagne sponsor on this historic and celebratory day for Africa is a privilege. 

Kicking off on 25 February, the City of Cape Town is setting the scene for the much-talked about event, which combines edge-of-seat street racing and cutting-edge electric vehicle technology. As the world’s first international, fully electric street racing series, Formula E puts the planet first. Through its pioneering alternative energy solutions, Formula E is flipping the script in favour of a cleaner, faster future. 

It’s this determination to revolutionise an industry in honour of nature that resonates with Moët & Chandon. For the Grande Maison, sharing the magic of champagne with the world is its legacy, but forging a sustainable future is its pledge. Through Natura Nostra, the Maison’s extensive biodiversity programme, Moët & Chandon is on its way to curbing its carbon footprint by 50% by 2030 (compared to 2018) through transformative shifts in its interaction with the environment. The ongoing Formula E partnership is one of those sustainability initiatives.

For the big day in Greenpoint, Cape Town, Moët & Chandon will be present at the winner’s podium as well as in the exclusive VIP lounge. Invited guests will celebrate the long-awaited return of street racing to South Africa with the chink of champagne-filled glasses. A glamorous gala dinner will be held on the eve of the event to underscore the Maison’s Natura Nostra initiative and its pledge to the planet. 

About Moët & Chandon: 

Founded in 1743, Maison Moët & Chandon contributed to introducing champagne to the world. Headquartered in Epernay, France, the Maison includes the brands Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon and Mercier, and is part of the group Moët Hennessy (of LVMH – Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton). The Maison’s avant-garde vision centres upon four precious foundations that ensure the excellence of its champagnes: nature, time, people and heritage. Today, Maison Moët & Chandon employs 1 440 people around the world, and its champagnes are present in more than 150 countries. www.moet.com 

About Formula E and the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship 

Formula E exists to accelerate sustainable human progress through the power of electric racing. The first sport to be certified net zero carbon since inception, Formula E was founded to counteract climate change by accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles. 

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings intense and unpredictable all-electric racing to the heart of iconic cities around the world. In its first six seasons Formula E crowned five different champions and celebrated 17 winners in 69 races. With more automotive manufacturers on the grid than any other motorsport, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is not only one of the most compelling racing series on the planet, but also an unparalleled proving ground for race-to-road electric vehicle and sustainable mobility technologies. 

Powered by purpose and united by a passion to deliver edge-of-seat racing, the positively charged Formula E community of teams, manufacturers, partners, broadcasters, host cities and fans work together to light up the world with the transformative power of electric racing. www.fiaformulae.com

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. If you would like to speak to our team about producing and publishing high quality content on our site, please contact us at this email address.

×