Samsung trade-in offers

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 Series is open for pre-order, with unique limited offers trendsetters.

The trio of devices — the Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23+ and S23 — are all powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset made for Galaxy that leverages AI features to deliver the most powerful Samsung smartphones ever made.

It promises an unmatched mobile gaming experience, next level Nightography through its powerful upgraded cameras, and an extended battery life across the range.

The flagship S23 Ultra now features a wow-worthy Galaxy first 200MP adaptive pixel sensor, which uses pixel binning to support high-resolution processing across multiple levels in one image.

New to the trio of S23 cameras is an updated 12MP front camera with fast autofocus and a first Galaxy Super HDR selfie mode. It is also bumped up from 30fps to 60fps to deliver sharper images and videos.

All cameras now offer rear cinematic videos in enhanced 8K quality at 30fps with a wider angle, and advanced object-based AI to analyse finer details like facial hair, eyes and curly hair. Advanced video also includes 360-degree audio that works with the new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

For the first time, all three devices, the S23 Ultra, S23+ and S23, will be available in the same four nature-inspired colours: cream, phantom black, green and lavender.

Here are all the pre-order offers that customers qualify for:

Get a guaranteed R10 000 cash back on trade-ins

For a limited time only, customers who want the best trade-in value on their existing devices, Samsung is offering R10 000 towards the Galaxy S23 range. Phones accepted for this offer are existing Galaxy devices from the S10 range upwards, the Note 8 range upwards, the Z Fold series, the iPhone X and upwards, and the Huawei Mate 30 or P30 range and upwards.

All devices accepted will be subjected to a grading quality based on being in full working condition; physical scratches; faulty devices with damaged LCD; and devices that do not turn on other than with an external power source. The promotional period for this offer is from 2 February till 30 April 2023.

Limited offer to double your storage

For every customer who pre-orders the top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23+ or S3, the storage on the device will be doubled at no extra cost. This means that the 256GB capacity on the device will be upgraded to 512GB at no additional cost. The period for this offer runs from 2 February to 6 March 2023, while stocks last.

Get a free Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Wifi

All customers who pre-order any of the Galaxy S23 range of devices, in addition to double their storage, will also receive a Galaxy Tab S6 Lite WiFi.

The promotion period for this is from 2 February to 6 March, and the redemption can be done directly on the Samsung Members app, while stocks last.

Customers need to complete their personal details with proof of purchase, and will then receive a confirmation email. Once the information has been verified, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite WiFi (SM-P613) will be delivered by courier.

Samsung Care+ value deals

To protect your new Galaxy S23 device from accidental damage for screens, battery replacements, hardware repairs and software issues, Samsung has the following options available:

1-year accidental damage, screen only – R499

2-year accidental damage, screen only – R1 499

2-year accidental damage – R1 999

3-year accidental damage – R2 499

All pre-orders mentioned above are available directly on the Samsung South Africa website: https://www.samsung.com/za/smartphones/galaxy-s23-ultra/buy/

https://www.samsung.com/za/smartphones/galaxy-s23/buy/