Indalo Inclusive Symposium 2023

Eco-inclusive entrepreneurship is a paradigm-shifting concept from everyday

entrepreneurship. It inculcates values of business and enterprise in harmony with equity and the environment. Climate smart and inclusive green entrepreneurship is

important for establishing business support and laying a structure for entrepreneurs

who desire to manage sound businesses, with a special focus on environmental and social impact.

Entrepreneurship development is a fundamental part of the economic fabric, and

it plays a critical role in furthering growth, innovation and prosperity. However, it is evident that local enterprises are highly vulnerable to external risks, and economic and environmental shocks.

The 2021 competitiveness outlook report by the International Trade Centre (ITC)

shows that during Covid 60% of medium and 57% of small enterprises were strongly affected, compared to 43% of larger companies. When it comes to the exposure to environmental and climate risks, 68% of African enterprises are concerned about it, but only 38% are taking measures to adapt, compared to 60% of larger companies.

The Indalo Annual Symposium will attract industry experts, civil society,

government agencies, policymakers and the private sector, to explore and understand past development, present actions and future directions of resilient and adaptive capacities towards a just and green economy transition in South Africa.

The event will provide an opportunity to share the roadmaps to an inclusive green

economy and a just transition, the role of government to design all-inclusive and

evidence-based policies, the responsibility of corporate organisations and where

opportunities exist for green entrepreneurship.

Why should you attend the Symposium?

Climate change is already a measurable reality, and, along with other developing countries, South Africa is especially vulnerable to its impacts.

Have the opportunity to contribute and learn technical insights to the just

transition and green economy in a South African context.

Meet and network with key stakeholders involved in various efforts for adaptive, resilient and just transition to a green economy in South Africa.

Objectives

The overall objective of the Indalo Symposium is to bring together entrepreneurs, practitioners, policymakers, academia and the public and private sectors to:

Create an interactive platform for entrepreneurs, donors and policymakers to share experiences, best practices and lessons learned in advancing the green economy.

Scope out the challenges entrepreneurs face in adapting to climate change, building on and exploring green climate finance.

Learn how public and private actors can engage entrepreneurs in innovation

efforts to combat climate change, and strengthen climate adaptation

programmes to ensure we accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Exchange experience in practical ways to promote innovation, creativity and decent work for all through the promotion of green and inclusive entrepreneurship.

Discussions will focus on the following questions (non-exhaustive)

What are the mechanisms that promote Green Entrepreneurship?

What existing entrepreneurship are currently led by Indalo and the opportunities to co-create?

How can entrepreneurs access climate finance to advance?

What tools can be developed or strengthened at local, national, regional and global levels to scale impacts of green entrepreneurship development?

What are the gaps, opportunities and demands for transforming informal green status into more formalised business entities?

What are the potential entry points in terms of innovation, industrialisation, education and nurturing an eco-inclusive enterprise culture?

Expected outcomes

The Indalo Inclusive Symposium features a mix of plenary and thematic sessions, workshops, demos, exhibitions and networking opportunities to catalyse the impact of local eco-inclusive entrepreneurship. It is expected to generate forward-looking outcomes in the following areas:

Incubation of new ideas showcasing different work streams and opening opportunities for partnerships.

Communities of practice share best practices for a diverse group of ecosystem players, including local knowledge, the role of youth, gender, just transition, climate finance, enterprise monitoring and evaluation, engaging the private sector, etc.

Enhanced knowledge on the latest opportunities, and challenges of enterprises operating in the green economy and just transition.

Exploration of and expanding of strategic partnerships.



Contributing partners

The Indalo Inclusive Symposium 2023 is proudly supported by the Government of Flanders and Nedbank.

Sponsorship opportunities

The Indalo Symposium is made possible by sponsors and partners who generously demonstrate their organisations’ support for green entrepreneurship development within South Africa.

Email: [email protected] or call: 072 632 8593 to find out more about the sponsorship opportunities available to showcase and become a supporting partner of the event.

Join us!

As we showcase impact and call for equitable, sustainable economic recoveries and discuss the necessary steps we need to take to address the devastating social and environmental impacts of the climate crisis that is before us.

