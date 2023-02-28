Boosting eNPS with better digital workspace management

Combining the right technologies, processes and partners allows organisations to support remote and hybrid workforces proactively

Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS) is a widely used metric for employee engagement and loyalty to their organisation. Satisfied and motivated employees and a high eNPS are good for productivity, customer experience, skills acquisition and retention. It is an increasingly important consideration for modern organisations — particularly those competing for scarce skills.

But what has eNPS got to do with digital workspace management? In a remote and hybrid new world of work: a lot.

Digital workspace management, the tools and processes for managing the digital devices and applications in use by the workforce, has a direct influence on how happy and satisfied employees are with their work environment.

McKinsey finds that people who report having a positive employee experience have 16 times the engagement level of employees with a negative experience. And the digital employee experience is emerging as a key measure of overall satisfaction, as virtually all remote and hybrid workers depend on their digital tools performing flawlessly. However, research has also shown that providing a good employee experience has become a top challenge in offering remote IT support.

Digital workspace management as a business enabler

Should devices, applications or connections fail, remote worker productivity and business continuity could be seriously impacted, so workspace management has evolved from a cost centre to a crucial remote work business enabler. Instead of a break-fix reactive approach, digital workspace management must now be proactive, using advanced technologies to prevent downtime in the first place.

To achieve this, digital workspace management now encompasses areas such as end user compute services, mobile device management, unified endpoint management, virtual applications and desktops, and supplementary services such as contact centres and field services. Providing all of these services can be challenging, particularly when IT teams are limited and staff are based across broad geographical areas.

BCX addresses this challenge for clients with an expert team and extensive digital workspace management services, covering everything from remote desktop and mobile device support to application monitoring and performance management and auditing, field support and managed services across the country.

On top of preventive maintenance and proactive monitoring and management, employee self-service has been found to be a particularly effective tool in boosting employee satisfaction and reducing pressure on IT service teams.

Control vs governance

Ten to 15 years ago, Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) was a hot topic for debate as employers grappled with the challenges of control, security and device management, as they sought the convenience of using the devices of their choice. Today, most employees toggle between work and personal use across their mobile devices and laptops, and certain control issues remain.

There is the question of how ethical it is to use monitoring software to track employee activity and productivity, for example. Complete visibility and granular oversight are unpopular among most employees. Then there are the key considerations such as digital device management and data protection when users are in charge of endpoint protection.

It is possible — indeed it is relatively simple — to ensure a good employee experience while also maintaining corporate governance and security. With advanced tools to remotely manage devices and control only how users access corporate assets, organisations can achieve a compromise between governance and unwanted total control over employee devices.

Boosting eNPS

Combining the right technologies, processes and partners allows organisations to support remote and hybrid workforces proactively, ensuring that they can remain productive and never experience the frustration of business tools that don’t work as expected. In the long run, this improves eNPS, customer service and experience, and the business’s bottom line.

BCX is in the business of enabling digital enterprise. Speak to us about our portfolio of digital workspace management solutions and services to support continuity, productivity and employee satisfaction.

Jan Roux is Executive: Digital Workplace Management at BCX