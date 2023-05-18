Xiaomi Bedside Lamp 2 – MUE4093GL

-
- Smart bedside lamp that features RGB lighting with a captivating 16 million colours
- Dimmable settings allow you to set the exact mood that you want (brightness levels up to 400 lumens)
- Supports voice control, allowing you to step right into the age of smart lighting – there’s no need to get out of bed to turn out the lights (through your Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple Homekit)
- Integrates with other Xiaomi products, such as the Mi Home app, allowing you to control multiple devices within a single app
- Clean and modern look (including elegant touch controls)
- For more details, visit https://www.syntech.co.za/product/xiaomi-mi-bedside-lamp-2/
Xiaomi Smart Clock – QBH4191GL
- Similar capabilities to the Xiaomi Smart Speaker, but also has:
- 4″ display with 10x clock face designs and colour customizations
- Connect the Xiaomi Smart Clock to your Xiaomi smart camera to see what the camera is recording directly on the clock screen
- This allows you to easily check in on sleeping babies, see what’s happening with pets, or see who is at your door ringing the bell
- For more details, visit: https://www.syntech.co.za/product/xiaomi-smart-clock/