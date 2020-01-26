LOGIN
Subscribe
SportTop Six

NBA legend Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash ⁠— reports

NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. (Sean M Heffy/Getty Images)
0

National Basketball Association (NBA) legend Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash in suburban Los Angeles, celebrity website TMZ reported, in an accident confirmed by police that saw five people killed.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials said there were no survivors from the morning crash on a hillside in Calabasas, west of Los Angeles.

The helicopter was described as a Sikorsky S-76, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer said.

TMZ was the first US outlet to report that Bryant was among the fatalities. The NBA icon’s death was later confirmed by ESPN and Variety citing unidentified sources.

The crash came only hours after the 41-year-old former Los Angeles Lakers star was passed by current Lakers star LeBron James for third on the all-time NBA scoring list in a Saturday game at Philadelphia.

Bryant was a five-time NBA champion in a career that began in 1996 and lasted until his retirement in 2016. 

He also was a two-time Olympic gold medalist, helping spark the US squad of NBA stars to titles in 2008 at Beijing and 2012 at London.

© Agence France-Presse

Agency
External source

Recommended

Africa

Gold miners face dangerous life in Nigeria’s ‘bandit’ country

-
The mineral-rich earth of Zamfara State, northwest Nigeria, has provided generations of families with the means to make ends meet
Read more
Africa

Is Heineken brewing a better Africa?

-
Multinational corporations are considered motors for development in Africa and the Dutch beer giant Heineken is often cited as one of the best examples. The reality is different and distressing
Read more
National

Ceres residents fight ‘unnecessary’ water rationing

-
Impoverished residents have sought legal advice after the Witzenberg Municipality withdrew indigent subsidies for those who refused to allow it to install water management devices.
Read more
Sport

This be the year of the Proteas

-
Years of preparation by the women’s national team have come down to a crucial month of cricket in New Zealand and Australia
Read more
Business

OUTvest ‘fires shots’ at the industry

-
New offering has all the retirement annuity features, but charges rock-bottom fees
Read more
Sport

China moves Olympic qualifiers from the coronavirus epicentre

-
Boxing and women’s football qualifying for the 2020 Olympics will be moved from the Chinese city at the centre of a virus...
Read more
Sport

Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 gets a venue upgrade

-
Next year’s Women’s Cricket World Cup final will be played at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval in New Zealand, it was announced on...
Read more
Sport

Spar Proteas defensive to critique

-
The national netball side do not want to talk about anything negative — including recent losses — since a change in coaching
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
Analysis

South Africa could use a communist party

The SACP is not building socialism, or even social democracy. Sadly, it has become just another party advancing the politics of patronage
-
Read more
National

Salie-Hlophe accuses Goliath of lying and racism

In response to Goliath’s gross misconduct complaint, Salie-Hlophe says Goliath has ‘an unhealthy obsession with my marriage’
-
Read more
Business

Treasury is still seeking SAA funds

The government has committed an additional R2-billion to the airline, but has yet to pay it out
-
Read more
National

‘There were no marks on his neck’, Neil Aggett inquest...

The trade unionist’s partner at the time he was detained at John Vorster Square says she now believes his death was not a suicide
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Press Releases

Boosting safety for cargo and drivers

-
The use of a telematics system for fleet vehicles has proved to be an important tool in helping to drive down costs and improve efficiency, says MiX Telematics Africa.
Read more
Government News

Silencing the guns and firearms amnesty

-
Silencing the guns and firearms amnesty
Read more
Government News

Gender-based violence is an affront to our humanity

-
Gender-based violence is an affront to our humanity
Read more
Government News

UK-Africa investment summit 2020: Think Africa Invest SA

-
UK-Africa investment summit 2020: Think Africa Invest SA
Read more
Press Releases

MTN unveils TikTok bundles

-
Customised MTN TikTok data bundles are available to all prepaid customers on *136*2#.
Read more
Special Reports

Marketers need to reinvent themselves

-
Marketing is an exciting discipline, offering the perfect fit for individuals who are equally interested in business, human dynamics and strategic thinking. But the...
Read more
Press Releases

Upskill yourself to land your dream job in 2020

-
If you received admission to an IIE Higher Certificate qualification, once you have graduated, you can articulate to an IIE Diploma and then IIE Bachelor's degree at IIE Rosebank College.
Read more
Press Releases

South Africans unsure of what to expect in 2020

-
Almost half (49%) of South Africans, 15 years and older, agree or strongly agree that they view 2020 with optimism.
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.