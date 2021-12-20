 Subscribe or Login

Sport

Spectators barred from South Africa-India matches

0

No tickets will be sold to the general public for the forthcoming Test and one-day international series between South Africa and India because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Monday.

CSA said in a statement that a joint decision had been taken with the Board of Control for Cricket in India to bar spectators from the grounds in order to prevent any possible breaches of the bio-secure environment in which the matches will be played.

The first of three Tests starts in Centurion on Sunday. They will be followed by three one-day internationals.

The statement cited the increasing number of Covid-19 cases around the world and the current fourth wave of infections in South Africa for the decision.

“This decision was taken in order to avoid any breaches that could compromise the tour from a Covid-risk perspective and to also maintain a hazard-free bubble environment.”

The statement did not mention whether there had been consultations with the South African government. Current regulations allow outdoor gatherings of 2000 people.

South Africa, where the highly mutated Omicron variant was first detected last month, is Africa’s worst-hit country according to official tallies of virus cases, with more than 3.3-million infections logged and more than 90 000 deaths.

CSA Acting chief executive Pholetsi Moseki said: “This decision was not taken lightly but was instead taken in the best interest of the game and in the interest of the health and safety of all patrons.”

CSA informed media outlets last week that limited access to the grounds will be granted to fully-vaccinated journalists.

The matches will be broadcast on both subscription and free-to-air television channels.

Earlier on Monday, CSA announced that a Mzansi Super League Twenty20 tournament, planned for February, had been cancelled due to increased travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament, originally planned as South Africa’s equivalent of the Indian Premier League and Australia’s Big Bash League, was also cancelled because of Covid last season after only two editions.

© Agence France-Presse

Keep the powerful accountable

Subscribe for R30/mth for the first three months. Cancel anytime.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Agence France Presse
Agence France Presse works from worldwide. AFP Photo's official Twitter account. Tweeting news and features from Agence France-Presse's global photo network Agence France Presse has over 120540 followers on Twitter.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Health

Plea to repair and reopen Johannesburg’s iconic Charlotte Maxeke hospital...

If the government is unwilling to ensure our patients’ basic constitutional right to access healthcare, it is time to investigate a private-public partnership to repair our facility
adam mahomed
Environment

Reforestation boosts planet’s green lungs

M&G Premium

A new study shows the past 20 years of forest regeneration and reforestation efforts globally have contributed to the restoration of carbon sinks
tunicia phillips
Politics

Ramaphosa returns to work after recovering from Covid-19

President Cyril Ramaphosa encourages citizens to vaccinate and continue to practice safety measures
marcia zali
Friday

M&G Thought Leaders’ top books of 2021

M&G Premium

The Mail & Guardian asked a few of the regular contributors to the ThoughtLeader platform to give us their views on the top three books they read this year
thoughtleader
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×