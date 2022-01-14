 Subscribe or Login

Sport

Australia cancels Novax Djokovic visa again: immigration minister

  
The visa decision put the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril.
0

Australia’s government cancelled Novak Djokovic’s visa for a second time Friday as it sought to deport the tennis superstar after he arrived in the country without a Covid-19 vaccine.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said he acted on “health and good order grounds on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so”.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government “is firmly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic,” Hawke said in a statement.

The cancellation effectively means Djokovic would be barred from a new Australian visa for three years, except under certain circumstances.

The visa decision put the Serbian world number one’s dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril.

Djokovic is the tournament’s top seed and had been practising on the Melbourne Park courts a few hours earlier.

The megastar flew into Melbourne airport on 5 January claiming a vaccine exemption because of a positive PCR test result on December 16.

‘All fools’

Border agents rejected his exemption, tore up his visa and placed him in a notorious Melbourne detention centre where he spent four nights.

The Australian government insists a recent infection does not qualify as a vaccine exemption for foreign nationals trying to enter the country.

Djokovic’s top-flight legal team dramatically overturned the visa decision because border officials at the airport had failed to give him the agreed time to respond.

The visa battle with Djokovic is politically charged in Australia, which has endured nearly two years of some of the toughest coronavirus restrictions in the world.

General elections must be called by May.

Some tennis players say Djokovic should now be allowed to play, but not all have been supportive.

World number four Stefanos Tsitsipas criticised his behaviour.

“For sure he has been playing by his own rules,” Tsitsipas said in an interview with Indian broadcaster WION.

Nearly everyone in the Australian Open had been vaccinated, Tsitsipas said. But others “chose to follow their own way which kind of makes the majority look like they’re all fools”.

Misinformation’

As the Omicron variant raced through Australia’s population, Djokovic’s actions came under greater scrutiny.

The tennis ace described reports about post-infection outings without a mask in Serbia as “misinformation” in an Instagram post Wednesday.

On the day of his claimed positive test in Serbia, he attended a ceremony to honour him with stamps bearing his image. The following day he attended a youth tennis event. He appeared at both apparently without a mask.

Djokovic said he only received the PCR test result after going to the children’s tennis event on December 17.

But he admitted that he also went ahead with an interview with French sports daily L’Equipe on December 18.

“On reflection, this was an error of judgement and I accept that I should have rescheduled this commitment,” Djokovic said.

The journalist who carried out the L’Equipe interview, Franck Ramella, said he had been unaware at the time of the interview that Djokovic was Covid-positive.

The tennis star also admitted to a mistake on his Australian travel declaration, in which a box was ticked indicating that he had not, or would not, travel in the 14 days before flying to Melbourne.

In fact, social media posts and reports show he flew from Serbia to Spain during that period.

Djokovic blamed his support team for this. “My agent sincerely apologises for the administrative mistake in ticking the incorrect box,” he said.

As Covid-related hospitalisations rise in Melbourne, the Victorian state government said Thursday it would cap capacity at the Australian Open at 50%.

© Agence France-Presse

Keep the powerful accountable

Subscribe for R30/mth for the first three months. Cancel anytime.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Mell Chun
Andrew Leeson

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Sport

Australia cancels Novax Djokovic visa again: immigration minister

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said he acted on "health and good order grounds on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so".
mell chun & andrew leeson
Politics

Zondo was damned if he did, damned if he did...

M&G Premium

The attack by Minister Lindiwe Sisulu on judges as enslaved to a colonial mentally placed the acting head of the judiciary in an impossible position, fraught with politics, legal scholars say
emsie ferreira
National

Soldiers plead for more air support in Mozambique’s battle against...

M&G Premium

Budget deficits limit the South African National Defence Force’s ability to supply more aircraft for logistical support, attacks and evacuation
erika gibson
Politics

Whispers of insurgency add up to a murky national security...

M&G Premium

Concerns abound about the parliament fire, with insiders saying the timing was suspicious and the truth may never come out, while intelligence and security clusters are worried.
emsie ferreira & Paddy Harper & Lizeka Tandwa
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×