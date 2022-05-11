Subscribe

Sport

‘Bundle of documents’ landed on CSA’s doorstep before Boucher disciplinary decision

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND - MARCH 11: South Africa's Paul Adams celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Dion Nash lbw for 14 on the first day of the second test at Jade Stadium, Christchurch, Thursday. (Ross Setford/Getty Images)
0

NEWS ANALYSIS

A “bundle of documents” with potentially far-reaching consequences in the Mark Boucher disciplinary matter was delivered to Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr, Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) attorneys, on Friday, the Mail & Guardian understands.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Luke Alfred

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Defence department blames lack of funding for failure to act...

M&G PREMIUM

An investigation by the auditor general into the defence department’s records found that a lack of accountability and consequence management is rife
KimberleySchoeman
Sport

‘Bundle of documents’ landed on CSA’s doorstep before Boucher disciplinary...

M&G PREMIUM

The package reportedly contained potentially incriminating information about members of the national cricket team in the late 1990s
Luke Alfred
Global

Three decades after Pablo Escobar’s death, drugs ravage Medellin

With 2.2 million inhabitants, Medellin is today the city with the highest drug consumption - 15.5% - in Colombia
juan sebastian serrano
Health

Abortions 101: Here’s the pills, tools and terms to know...

The Choice on Termination of Pregnancy Act makes abortion legal in South Africa. But how far along your pregnancy is determines whether you can have an abortion, what type of termination would be best for you and who should perform it
mohale moloi & yolanda mdzeke
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×