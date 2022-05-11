‘Bundle of documents’ landed on CSA’s doorstep before Boucher disciplinary decision

NEWS ANALYSIS
A “bundle of documents” with potentially far-reaching consequences in the Mark Boucher disciplinary matter was delivered to Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr, Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) attorneys, on Friday, the Mail & Guardian understands.
NEWS ANALYSIS
A “bundle of documents” with potentially far-reaching consequences in the Mark Boucher disciplinary matter was delivered to Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr, Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) attorneys, on Friday, the Mail & Guardian understands.
If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months.
Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”
Already a subscriber? Sign in here