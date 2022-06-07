Subscribe

Aviwe Jingqi wants to be the fastest down the hill

The young sprinter out of the Eastern Cape is already a sensation. But she’s just getting started
Chances are, you’ll be hearing more about the Eastern Cape village of Ngcobo in the not-too distant future. Halfway between Queenstown to the west and Mthatha in the east, Ngcobo is the home of the 18-year-old sprint sensation, Aviwe Jingqi, a place where she realised from a young age that no matter whether she was racing up or down the hills, she always came first.

Luke Alfred

×