How The Ghost have kept Orlando Pirates alive

The eclectic mix of football lovers, adorned in a spectrum of colours that is synonymous with South African followers, that gathered to celebrate a supporter club’s anniversary achievement accentuates how The Ghost — as Orlando Pirates fans are affectionately called — have kept the club alive for 85 years.

Football supporter branches – mainly situated in townships, where a majority of the working class lovers of the local sport reside – have a storied history of being conduits for community development in areas that were earmarked for repression by the apartheid regime.