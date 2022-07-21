Subscribe

Sport

Bayern boss Nagelsmann says Barcelona transfer activity ‘crazy’

Robert Lewandowski (right) and Joan Laporta hold up an FC Barcelona jersey during the press conference introducing him to FC Barcelona at Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach on July 20, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)
0

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann said it is “crazy” that Barcelona have been able to make multiple signings in the transfer window, including Robert Lewandowski from the Bundesliga champions.

Barcelona have struggled financially in recent seasons, but were able to seal the signature of two-time FIFA player of the year Lewandowski in a 45-million-euro ($46 million) deal.

The Catalan giants also signed Brazilian winger Raphinha from Leeds for a reported 55 million euros and have brought centre-back Andreas Christensen and former AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie to the Camp Nou on free transfers.

“They bought a lot of players, I don’t know how,” Nagelsmann told a press conference in Washington during his side’s pre-season tour of the United States.

“It’s the only club in the world that doesn’t have money but can buy any player — it’s crazy to me.

“They’re finding solutions. I don’t know how, but yes, they have a better squad than last season.”

However, Bayern club president Oliver Kahn said it was impossible to gauge the financial health of another club.

“I assume that Barca have accumulated a lot of debt. But the only ones who know the figures are those of the club itself,” he said.

“So we have to exercise some restraint when approaching the subject. They have to know what they are doing.”

Lewandowski, whose contract was due to finish next year, had said in May “it is certain that my story with Bayern has come to an end”.

The 33-year-old Pole left the club after scoring 344 goals in an eight-year spell and netting more than 40 times in seven straight seasons.

“It was a good deal for Bayern,” admitted Nagelsmann. “It’s tough. He scored a lot of goals and was one of Bayern’s big stars.

“But he would’ve left anyway, if it wasn’t this season, it would’ve been the next one, so we would’ve had that challenge a year later and that’s why the deal isn’t so bad for Bayern.”

Bayern, who won a 10th successive Bundesliga title last season, have signed Senegal forward Sadio Mane from Liverpool during the close season.

They also completed a 67-million-euro deal to snap up Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus and brought former Ajax pair Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui to the Allianz Arena.

It is not the first time Bayern have hit out at Barca.

Former club president Uli Hoeness said in June when Barcelona were interested in Lewandowski: “They are apparently financial artists who, despite having a lot of debt, apparently always find a bank to give them money to make such offers.”

In March 2021, Barcelona said they were suffering from huge debts, cash flow problems and a large wage bill.

They have since spread the debt, taken out a new loan from Goldman Sachs and signed deals worth several million euros, most notably with music streaming giant Spotify.

© Agence France-Presse

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Agence France Presse
Agence France Presse works from worldwide. AFP Photo's official Twitter account. Tweeting news and features from Agence France-Presse's global photo network Agence France Presse has over 120540 followers on Twitter.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Environment

Europe counts cost of heatwave as Spain PM says more...

Climate change protesters said the scorching weather should be a wake-up call for the continent
Daniel Silva
Sport

Bayern boss Nagelsmann says Barcelona transfer activity ‘crazy’

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann said it is "crazy" that Barcelona have been able to make multiple signings in the transfer window, including Robert...
Agence France presse
Friday

Eazi does it …

After releasing two huge EPs that thrust him onto the global spotlight and a slew of international features, Mr Eazi is finally ready to unleash his debut album
shingai darangwa
Environment

Civil society groups to President Cyril Ramaphosa: Act immediately on...

They have asked Ramaphosa to instruct minister Mantashe to issue determination on additional renewable energy ‘without delay’
sheree bega
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×