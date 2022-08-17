To fix Man United, Ten Hag must brainwash his stars

Move the fridge outside. That’s what a feng shui consultant would suggest as a way to restore spatial harmony to Old Trafford – the fridge being Harry Maguire.

Easier said than done, though. The Manchester United defender lacks mobility in more than one sense; he is rustily hard to remove from the starting lineup, despite being increasingly and visibly central to the decline of the team. New manager Erik Ten Hag even reaffirmed Maguire’s captaincy when he took over, a decision which shouldn’t be an obstacle to benching him. But it does add a crust of awkwardness to the situation.