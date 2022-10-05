Subscribe

Sport

Yes, Ukraine should host the World Cup – but on its own

Brazil lift the 2002 World Cup which was in South Korea and Japan.
0

It takes true chutzpah to launch a World Cup hosting bid while fighting an existential war against a nuke-waving despot. But we already knew that Volodomir Zelensky has balls the size of Crimea, as do many of his compatriots. 

By joining the Spain/Portugal bid to host the tournament in 2030, Ukraine is again flexing its defiant imagination. It is telling the world: “We will be here in 2030, intact and unbowed. We will be a free people at peace. And we will have a party.” And that is a vision to be applauded.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Carlos Amato
Carlos Amato is an editorial cartoonist, writer and illustrator living in Johannesburg, with a focus on sport, culture and politics. He has degrees in literature and animation, used to edit the ‘Sunday Times Lifestyle’ magazine and is the author of ‘Wayde van Niekerk: Road to Glory’ (Jonathan Ball, 2018).

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Sport

Yes, Ukraine should host the World Cup – but on...

M&G Premium

By bloating its showpiece, Fifa has made single-country bids impossible and dimmed the tournament’s magic
carlos amato
Politics

Former presidents shouldn’t pronounce on ANC leadership race — Mdumiseni...

M&G Premium

The ANC secretary general contender says former presidents who make public endorsements about ANC leadership contestation risk diminishing their standing and prestige
Lizeka Tandwa
Opinion

Pink-programme municipality shines brightly

Chief Albert Luthuli local municipality was one of just 16% to receive a clean audit, after supply chain management deficits were addressed - to the delight of residents and businesses
gareth mnisi
Opinion

Africa can capitalise on China’s ascendancy

China’s economic rise and growing footprint presents an alternative to the West
emmanuel matambo
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×