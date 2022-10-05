Yes, Ukraine should host the World Cup – but on its own

It takes true chutzpah to launch a World Cup hosting bid while fighting an existential war against a nuke-waving despot. But we already knew that Volodomir Zelensky has balls the size of Crimea, as do many of his compatriots.

By joining the Spain/Portugal bid to host the tournament in 2030, Ukraine is again flexing its defiant imagination. It is telling the world: “We will be here in 2030, intact and unbowed. We will be a free people at peace. And we will have a party.” And that is a vision to be applauded.