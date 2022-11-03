Subscribe

Sport

Proteas in Perth – The enigma that is SA cricket

Howzat: The Proteas’ Lungi Ngidi (above) celebrates a wicket during the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between South Africa and India in Perth, Australia, on Sunday. Head coach Mark Boucher (below) in action. Photos: Isuru Sameera Peiris/Gallo Images/Getty Images and Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images
0

Certain cities, certain grounds, and stadiums even, have special significance for sportsmen. Soccer City in Johannesburg, for instance, will always have resonance for Iker Casillas’ World Cup-winning Spain, while Yokohama in Japan will always loom transcendent for Siya Kolisi’s 2019 World Cup-winning Boks.

So it is with Perth in Western Australia, possibly Australia’s most South African of cities, where Temba Bavuma’s Proteas beat India by five wickets on Sunday. It would be wrong to say the result sent shockwaves through the tournament (it didn’t) but it did signal South African intent in a difficult-to-miss way.

India are to cricket what Germany are to football — driven, resourced and subtly full of themselves without lapsing into anything quite as crass as arrogance. After limiting India to 133 for nine in Perth, the Proteas passed their score with two balls to spare, which makes the result seem almost close.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Luke Alfred

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Opinion

MTBPS: Godongwana delivers treasury’s same old sermon

M&G PREMIUM

Like a household, new spending will be financed through tax increases or budget cuts
duma gqubule
Sport

Proteas in Perth – The enigma that is SA cricket

M&G PREMIUM

The Proteas are in the T20 World Cup with a fighting chance but all is not well in game
Luke Alfred
Friday

It’s lights, camera, action for prolific young photographer Maverick Seizure

How the 23 year old went from listening to Bas in matric to being the Dreamville protege’s go to photographer
shingai darangwa
Opinion

100 years of fascism: history shows how fascism can be...

Manipulators of nationalism, religious identity and racism are a constant risk to democracy across the world.
jason stanley
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×