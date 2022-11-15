2022 World Cup: What’s the deal in group D?

The Fifa World Cup brings the possibility of upsets, unforeseeable circumstances and the teeth-grinding vexation of controversy. It also brings contenders to a table that has often allowed only European and South American nations as diners. The Mail & Guardian will look at each group before the competition begins to determine who might be the nation to replace France as the world champions. Group C consists of France, Denmark, Australia and Tunisia.

France

What’s their deal?

The previous two times that France won the World Cup, they looked a cut above the rest.

This time they come into the tournament short of form and with a compromised midfield. They are missing the duo who provided the perfect balance in the middle back in 2018. But both Paul Pogba and N’golo Kante are injured and this means that exciting but inexperienced individuals such as Real Madrid pair Aurilien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga will have to man the midfield.

Apart from that, the squad is still star-studded, has serial winners and players still in their prime.

Like many other nations, France have jumped on the bandwagon of defending with three centre backs. It may prove useful to them, although they might find themselves short in midfield.

But the French attack is where the excitement is. Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema leads the line alongside the face of France football, Kylian Mbappe. Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud, Kingsley Coman, Christopher Nkunku and Ousmane Dembele are also a part of this attack, which makes it scary.

The French team could thrive on the depth of their attack and defence.

Star player

It’s difficult to choose one star man for France. Benzema was recently crowned the best player in football, but has not scored much for Real Madrid this season. But Mbappe was instrumental in France’s 2018 campaign and was only 19 years old at the time. Having become a complete finisher and bettered his all-round game, mixed with his unreal pace, the PSG forward’s form at this World Cup will be crucial if Deschamps and his chargers want to keep the crown.

Denmark

What’s their deal?

Denmark have shown that they can be a pretty unpredictable team, but they come alive when they have something to fight for.

After Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in their Euro 2020 opener, rather than allow themselves to be deflated, the Danish found motivation and produced some of the most exciting football in that tournament.

Since then, they have won 11 of their last 16 international matches, beating France twice.

Denmark have only failed to get out of the group stage once and that was back in 2010.

They will thrive in midfield where Thomas Delaney, Pierre Emile Hojberg and Christian Eriksen play. Delaney and Hojberg will sit in front of the defence and offer extra protection to allow Eriksen to play freely and create chances going forward for Denmark.

With their strong midfield and recent edge over France, Denmark could shock a few and top this group.

Star player

Christian Eriksen has been playing wonderfully for Manchester United since the start of the season. His ability to dictate play, switch the ball from side to side and spray long passes in behind for strikers to chase will be key to Denmark’s chances this year.

He has also shown at Manchester United that he has the ability to track back and help the defence out when needed.

More than that, the playmaker brings composure to the team. In tense situations, he is a calming presence, something you need at a World Cup.

Australia

What’s their deal?

In their previous five Fifa World Cup appearances, Australia have only made it out of the group stage once. What’s even more shocking is that in 16 World Cup games, the side from down under have only won two.

This year might see the side face a similar fate as the two European nations in their group seem way too strong on paper. One positive is that Australia are heading to the World Cup with some momentum, because they have won their last five international fixtures, albeit against lesser opposition.

Australia will need to show resilience to have any chance of progressing to the knockout rounds, but this is football and crazy things happen from time to time.

Star player

Gone are the days where the Aussies could launch the ball into the box and hope for Tim Cahill to get his head on it. Now, their key player will be their captain and goalkeeper, Mathew Ryan.

The former Brighton goalkeeper now plays his trade in Switzerland at FC Copenhagen and has four clean sheets in his last nine games.

When he played in the Premier League, he showed just how difficult it can be to beat him on his day. He will be key if the Australian team want to stay in games for as long as possible and provide an upset or two.

Tunisia

What’s their deal?

Tunisia are a tricky side for any opposition. They keep their midfield compact and attempt to squeeze the field and make it as narrow as possible. This could play into their favour against France and Australia, but it will be tough against Denmark, who possess more technically gifted midfielders.

This will be the African nation’s sixth appearance at the World Cup and they have never made it past the group stages. It’s a tough group for them and it is even tougher to suggest that they might see the knockout stages for the first time in their history.

They open their World Cup campaign against a good Denmark side. If they can manage a draw, they might be able to blow the group wide open, but it won’t be easy. They go into the group as frontrunners for last position.

Star player

The key in that Tunisia midfield that makes it so difficult for opposition is Ellyes Skhiri. Not the most physical, but the way he reads the game and cuts out passing lanes is something German football fans are no stranger to as he plays his club football there.

If he can control games, dictate the pace and bring Tunisia into possession of the ball more than they are expected to against France and Denmark, they could pose a threat, but he will have to contend with world class talents in both of those games.