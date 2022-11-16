2022 World Cup: What’s the deal in group E?

The Fifa World Cup brings the possibility of upsets, unforeseeable circumstances and the teeth-grinding vexation of controversy. It also brings contenders to a table that has often allowed only European and South American nations as diners. The Mail & Guardian will look at each group before the competition begins to determine who might be the nation to replace France as the world champions. Group E consists of Spain, Germany, Costa Rica and Japan.

Spain

What’s their deal?

The decline of the Spanish side has been an exhausting watch. Just a decade ago, there was no national side close to Spain, but they rested on their laurels, not integrating young talent into the national team quickly enough for them to learn from the more experienced individuals.

Now, the consequences are showing and if 34-year-old Sergio Busquets beats Rodri to a starting spot in their opening game against Costa Rica, it will prove the Spanish are stuck in that golden era.

But it must be said that while this side is nowhere near the one that won the World Cup in 2010, they are still a very good side who are capable of beating any team on the day.

Spain has only lost once in 2022. Coming into the tournament on this type of form, barring any upsets, they should fight Germany to top this group.

Star player

Players like Manchester City duo Rodri and Aymeric Laporte will be crucial for Spain in defensive midfield and defence. But there is currently only one star boy in Spain and that is Barcelona midfielder Pedri.

Just 20 years of age, he makes it look as if he has been around for a very long time. He has the feel of Andrés Iniesta, but quicker, and this World Cup might be where he announces his intention of being a future Ballon d’Or winner.

If there is no stagefright for Pedri, he could inspire Spain to go far in this tournament, but if he crumbles under the pressure, we could see a repeat of Spain’s last two World Cup campaigns where they exited in the group stage in 2014 and the round of 16 stage in 2018.

Germany

What’s their deal?

Like Spain, Germany went on a gradual decline after winning the World Cup in 2014. They also seem to be in a phase of transition after Joachim Löw ended his 15 year-spell as head coach in 2021.

Coming into this World Cup, they lack a finisher, but as history proves, it is inevitable Thomas Muller will get his name on the scoresheet a few times.

They do have the likes of Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane and Kai Havertz, who can all chip in with goals, but a predatory number nine would have rounded off a very well-balanced German side.

There’s no doubt Germany will want to avoid a repeat of 2018, when they were eliminated in a group that was half as tough as this one, and they should if they just keep to the technically sound football that we have come to expect from them.

Star player

The similarities between Germany and Spain continue to mount. Their star at this World Cup will also be a youngster who has the potential to be one of the world’s best.

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala has notched up 7 goals and 9 assists in 14 Bundesliga games this season. His quick feet and technical ability make him a serious threat on which the opposition might have to double up defenders.

Musiala is also one of those flair players who gets the crowd going. At just 19, he could be Germany’s best chance of fighting to join Brazil as five-time World Cup winners.

Costa Rica

What’s their deal?

Costa Rica faced a similar group to this in 2014 — England, Italy and Uruguay. Tipped to be the whipping boys in their group that year, the Central American nation steamrolled through and won it convincingly.

They also put together a run that saw them reach the quarter finals in 2014. Beaten just once in 2022, this Costa Rica side will start the World Cup as group underdogs, but it only takes one game of football to change everybody’s opinion.

If they can channel their spirit from 2014, they might be able to cause problems for all three teams in this group.

Star player

PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas will need to be at his best again, just as he was on that amazing run in 2014. Over the years, he has produced exceptional performances that have seen him help Real Madrid to Champions League titles and PSG to French league titles.

In a group like this, the athletic and agile goalkeeper’s performances could be key to proving how badly Costa Rica wants to get out of the group.

Japan

What’s their deal?

Making their seventh appearance in a row at the World Cup, Japan seem to have a trend where they make it to the knockout round and then fail to get out of the group at the next tournament. If they continue like this, they will not make it out of the group this year.

They come into the tournament having lost just twice in their last 14 international matches and usually present a challenge for any team they face. The Japanese line up in a 4231 formation, but don’t sit back and wait for the opposition to come at them. They are willing to push forward at any moment and have accurate and technically efficient players in their attack.

They will hope for a good result in their opener against Germany and, after fellow Asians South Korea knocked them out in 2018, Germany will be wary of Japan’s strengths.

Star player

While the Japanese might like to play attacking football, their star player can be found in defence. The diversity of Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu allows him to play anywhere across the back four. Not too long ago, he pocketed Mohamed Salah in the Premier League. This means he is capable of keeping the world’s best attackers at bay on his day, and if Japan want to move forward and play attacking football, Tomiyasu’s contribution to defence will be key to making sure that they are not caught out at the back.