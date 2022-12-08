Subscribe

Sport

Third edition of the Basketball Africa League is taking shape

The qualifying tournament for the Basketball Africa League (BAL), called the Road to BAL, wrapped up in Johannesburg last weekend, teeing up the third edition of the continental men’s league which will take place in 2023.
0

The qualifying tournament for the Basketball Africa League (BAL), called the Road to BAL, wrapped up in Johannesburg last weekend, teeing up the third edition of the continental men’s league which will take place in 2023. 

The upcoming season will feature 12 teams from across Africa — six that qualified through performances the previous season and six that had to come up through the qualifying phase.

These group-round games, which took place in October and November in Yaoundé, Niamey, Antananarivo, Abidjan and Johannesburg, featured 20 teams. 

The successful six clubs from this year’s Road to BAL are Cape Town Tigers (South Africa), Ferroviário da Beira (Mozambique), City Oilers (Uganda), Abidjan Basket Club (Côte d’Ivoire), SLAC (Guinea) and Stade Malien (Mali) — three of which will be participating in the league for the first time.

They will join established heavyweights Petro de Luanda from Angola, Egypt’s Al

Ahly, Nigeria’s Kwara Falcons, Senegal’s AS Douanes, Tunisia’s US Monastir and Rwanda’s Rwanda Energy Group.

Surprise absentees for 2023 are Morocco’s AS Salé, who were quarter-finalists this year, and Cameroon’s FAP, who finished in third place. Both failed to qualify.

Although not competing in the BAL, the NBA Academy Africa boy’s group, a team with an average age of 17, notched two noteworthy wins out of three games against Burundi’s Urunani and Kenya’s Ports Authority.

Dates for the 2023 BAL season are expected to be announced soon.

— The Continent

Refiloe Seiboko
Subeditor at Mail & Guardian

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Sport

Third edition of the Basketball Africa League is taking shape

After hard-fought qualifiers, featuring teams from all over the continent, the 2023 teams have been confirmed
Refiloe Seiboko
Friday

The Cape Town International Jazz Festival makes it’s return

The 21st Cape Town based international Jazz festival is returning in March 2023, after a three year absence
bongeka gumede
Opinion

Supporting Ramaphosa is an unpalatable but necessarily defensive line for...

M&G PREMIUM

But backing the president is a useless strategy if the left can’t pull together, be open new ideas and find a way to get in tune with the majority
Imraan Buccus Guest Author
Politics

Gwede Mantashe Q&A: Ramaphosa has a right to appeal integrity...

M&G PREMIUM

The ANC’s national chairperson says the commission must explain how ‘leave of absence’ differs from ‘step aside’ ahead of its Phala Phala report
Lizeka Tandwa
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×