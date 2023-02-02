Spurs sponsorship would see SA in bloody company

News Analysis

South Africa’s tourism ambitions are in bloody company. Should plans to align with Tottenham Hotspur go ahead, the country will join a conspicuous list of oligarchs and power men who flaunt their attractions on football shirts.

On Wednesday morning, the Daily Maverick reported details behind SA Tourism’s near-R1-billion plan to sponsor English club Tottenham Hotspur. The 36-month deal would see the SA Tourism banner flown in the team’s North London Stadium, featured in various promotions and an obligation for the team itself to visit South Africa

According to the report, authorities are deeply concerned about keeping pace with other destination management organisations – or DMOs.

“If SA Tourism does not grab this opportunity, a competing DMO will!” they reportedly wrote.

The job of a DMO is to attract as many visitors as possible to its country; not a sinister objective in and of itself. However, their role in world football in recent years leaves the rush to join the party looking clumsy at the very least.

The immediate comparison is Rwanda, the shirt sleeve sponsors of Arsenal. South Africa, who enjoy an awkward relationship with the country already, will now be directly pitted against them in the North London Derby – a famed and fierce rivalry. (Timeslive pointed out yesterday that Rwanda have got the sweeter deal: backing a bigger club for less money)

As was previously written in the Mail & Guardian, the Gunners are liable to moral scrutiny for their willingness to feature “Visit Rwanda” on their sleeves. Beautiful as the land undoubtedly is, President Paul Kagame has clung to power with a punitive iron wrench for 23 years. In that time he has overseen one of the fastest economic expansions on the continent, but drawn international condemnation – from organisations like Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International – for the human cost behind the growth.

According to multiple reports, the perceived dregs of society are not tolerated in Kigale’s tourist hotspots. Refugees, beggars and the homeless are shunted out of sight, some to the infamous “rehabilitation island” on lake Kimvu. Petty criminals are liable to an even worse fate. A 2017 Human Rights Watch report found at least 37 people had recently been executed for minor offences. Their crimes included the use of illegal fishing nets and stealing bananas.

Arsenal’s main shirt sponsor, Fly Emirates, is one of the two flag carriers of the UAE. The other, Etihad, has naming rights to rival Manchester City’s stadium – which also includes “Visit Abu Dhabi” advertisements. The South African pitch reportedly expresses the need to catch up with these enterprises. Again, one might say an odd group to aspire to given that there exists damning allegations that City’s owners have used the club and its sponsorship vehicles to launder money.

The Spurs revelation followed international news that the Saudi Arabian tourist authority, Visit Saudi, would be one of the commercial partners at the Women’s World Cup. The decision has angered hosts Australia and New Zealand given the country has an extensive reputation for the oppression of women’s rights.

Saudi Arabia, perhaps more than anyone else in the last decade, has embraced “sport washing” – the concept of cleaning a bad reputation with wholesome sporting action.

Of course, football itself was indelibly polluted by money men long ago. Invaded by oligarchs and rich rogues of all kinds. And the World Cup in Qatar last year showed that the game must go on – no matter if its host is accused of egregious human rights abuses.

In fairness to SA Tourism, Spurs are an uncontroversial team to sponsor in that context. They are owned by the relatively benign ENIC International, a British investment company. The club has also largely managed to operate under a self-sustaining model, recently built a hyper-modern stadium, and are considered to be on an upward trajectory. For all the fan banter that could be had at their expense, the move is likely to be less offensive to the average football neutral than many other teams.

Still, authorities would do well to remember that football is one dirty game. Especially when money is involved.