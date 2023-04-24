WATCH: Anatomy of a tackle: Change rugby laws to protect players

Junior Pokomela, a rugby union player for the DHL Stormers and ambassador of the Amathube Trust, says the support of the Trust has greatly impacted his life. Photo: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

On 13 March, World Rugby announced that it backs a lower tackle height in nonprofessional rugby.

This means players can only tackle an opponent below their breastbone, called a “belly tackle”.

World Rugby says unions can choose to be part of a worldwide pilot study to test the new law from May.

The move is meant to reduce the number of head injuries and concussions.

What does this mean for South Africa?

The South African Rugby Union says it will discuss joining the study.



If South Africa enrols for the research, the legal tackle height will be dropped in amateur and school rugby.

What’s happening in other countries?

The Rugby Football Union in England announced it could lower the tackle height to the waist for community players from June. Community players are people who don’t play professional rugby, which includes school and club rugby.

What’s the data behind the change?

World Rugby is basing their stance on new data from a French study that shows dropping the tackle height to the waist results in fewer serious head injuries during the game.

The results have not been published in a peer-reviewed journal, but its findings were presented at a World Rugby meeting.

Why lower tackles protect both players

The risk of concussion depends on where the tackler hits the player carrying the ball. Above the shoulder is the most dangerous tackle for both players because it could result in a head-to-head collision, which is the most likely to result in concussion.

Researchers analysed 716 head injuries and found that the risk of head injury for the tackler can be split into three groups.

1. The red zone

Above the shoulder

Knee or elbow

2. The orange zone:

Hip

The upper leg, lower leg and torso

