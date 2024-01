Dricus Du Plessis celebrates after defeating Robert Whittaker in a middleweight bout during UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena on July 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Du Plessis won with a second-round TKO. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers.

Get Your Free Account

The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member. Register Registration enables: - M&G newsletters access

- notifications

- the best possible experience Already registered?

Login here Want to subscribe and get even more benefits?

Explore our subscription offers

Going into his title fight on Sunday against Sean Strickland, the South African mixed martial artist is a betting favourite — but the crowd is behind his opponent