Paris 2024: Africa’s marathon runners gear up for the ultimate test of endurance

Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya is among those favoured to win the mens' 2024 Olympic marathon on Saturday. (Photo by Luciano Lima/Getty Images)

The men’s and women’s marathons on Saturday and Sunday will close out the Paris Olympics and anticipation is growing ahead of what are likely to be exceptionally hard-fought events.

The two races, which could go down in history as the most competitive in the 128-year marathon history, will see some of Africa’s leading distance runners, deemed favourites in this category, seek to bag the majority of the medals at stake.

According to World Athletics CEO, Jon Ridgeon, “The marathon is one of the highlight events at the Olympics.”

“If (top Kenyan) Eliud Kipchoge wins a third gold it would be history making.”

Ridgeon, who is one of Great Britain’s finest hurdlers with a clutch of global championship medals in his collection, is clearly excited about the weekend’s road races.

“Beyond that, the marathon course here in Paris is the toughest there has ever been in a major championship marathon. And we believe that makes it the most interesting of tactical races. And for the athletes, it also makes it more unpredictable – no one can say who will win. The marathons are going to be fascinating and likely standout events in Paris,” he added.

The challenging route that has everyone talking is the substantial hill climbs from 15km on the approach to the Palace of Versailles, with a second sharp hill coming deeper into the race, at around 28km. The two will have a significant impact on the outcome of the two marathons.

While the respective podiums are not expected to resemble those of the six Marathon Majors, which generally aim for flat and fast, the Paris Marathons will provide opportunities for more diversity in the assessment of marathon talent.

Notably, for the first time ever in Olympic history there is a mass participation marathon in parallel with the games.

“We are delighted that we have two amazing races over challenging course but also that it offers Parisians to come out and run it as well.”

The mass race, which takes place at night between the two championship events, demonstrates the spirit and effectiveness of French organising committee.

The Paris Olympic Games has seen packed stadiums across almost all sporting codes, with locals investing heavily for the opportunity to watch the world’s best in action.

Connoisseurs are already talking about the “best ever” in Olympiad history.

Importantly, the different sporting codes have highlighted the inclusivity and universality aspects of the games, one of the greatest shows on earth.

While not without controversy, the fact that Israelis can compete one-on-one against Palestinians, embracing all the virtues associated with the spirit of Olympism, and Ukrainians can compete against Russian athletes (albeit not under the Russian flag) underscores the spirit of the games.

“The world is fractured and divided at the moment,” said the President of World Athletics, Sebastian Coe, at a press conference during the launch of the Olympics athletics programme.

“But I believe people want to come here to watch jaw-dropping quality sport and to see the God-given talent of the most exceptional athletes we have had in any generation,” Coe recognised.

“There are 211 member federations here in Paris – more than all member of the United Nations, and we were delighted that no fewer than eighty nations achieved a top eight finish in an event in Tokyo. And as of Tokyo, we now have a hundred countries that have now won medals at an Olympic Games and the sport of athletics is becoming increasingly more universal.”

bird story agency