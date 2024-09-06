Cosatu urges Minister Gayton Mckenzie to tackle Springbok ‘blackout’

Minster of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton Mackenzie has been urged by Cosatu to find a way to show the Springboks game against the All Blacks on SABC. (Photo by Theo Jeptha/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

Labour federation Cosatu has called on Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie and President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in what it has labelled the “Springbok blackout” that will leave most South Africans unable to watch the rugby game against New Zealand on Saturday.

“Cosatu demands that the match on Saturday be aired live on SABC or at least be flighted 30 minutes later, which would not cost any money or undermine Super Sport’s rights,” Cosatu’s Western Cape provincial secretary, Malvern de Bruyn, said in a statement on Friday.

He said showing the match only on Multichoice’s DSTV platform would shut out working class families who cannot afford satellite television.

“This is a sad day for working class families and a sad indictment to the government of national unity. This represents a failure of public policy to respond to public priority issues that foster national unity,” De Bruyn said.

He accused McKenzie of having “presented a gimmick” regarding the airing of last Saturday’s Springbok’s match against New Zealand on SABC and that he had a “a real begging bowl approach to those who benefit and control South African sports”.

“It again shows that greed for money is put ahead of the interest of all South Africans and that politicians regardless of party bow at the altar of greed,” he said.

“Cosatu Western Cape calls on the government, in particular President Cyril Ramaphosa, to urgently intervene in this crisis to ensure that at least the games that the Springboks are playing are broadcast live on SABC.”

A spokesperson for Multichoice, the owner of the rights to air the rugby matches, said “the broadcast of the Springboks vs All Blacks match on SABC on 31 August was a once-off event, to celebrate 30 Years of Democracy”.

McKenzie’s spokesperson and the SABC had not responded to questions by the time of publication. The presidency could also not be reached for comment.