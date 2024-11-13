Entries for Comrades Marathon 2025 are open

Next year’s race will be the 98th edition. (File photo)

The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) announced on Wednesday that entries for the 2025 Comrades Marathon are officially open to all aspirant participants.

There is an entry cap of 23 000 runners and the entry period will run from November 13, 2024 to December 9, 2024 or until the entry cap is reached.

Th iconic ultramarathon, known for its challenging route that inspires thousands to compete, will take place on Sunday, June 8, 2025.

According to a press release from the CMA Marketing and Communications Manager, Delaine Cools, runners from around the globe are invited to run the historic race, which traditionally attracts athletes from nearly 75 countries.

Next year’s race will be the 98th edition, and will span approximately 89km between the cities of Pietermaritzburg and Durban. This will be the 49th Down Run, starting at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall and finishing at Durban’s People’s Park.

Cools said that participants can register online at the official Comrades Marathon website www.comrades.com or via the Comrades App.

Early registration is encouraged to secure a spot in the race.

Entry fees are the same as the 2023 and 2024 races. The entry fee is waived for holders of 25 or more Comrades medals: