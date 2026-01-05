Heartbreak in Rabat as Indomitable Lions end Bafana’s Afcon dream

Bafana Bafana came up short in their Afcon last 16 clash against Cameroon. (X)

Under the clinical floodlights of the Al Medina Stadium in Rabah on Sunday night, the ghost of 1996 retreated further into the shadows of South African history.

For Bafana Bafana, the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) ended not with the roar of a champion, but with the haunting echoes of what might have been, as Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions secured a 2-1 victory to march into the quarter-finals.

For Hugo Broos, the man who once led Cameroon to the African summit in 2017, this was a homecoming of the cruellest kind. For the first time in his tenure as South Africa’s commander-in-chief, Broos tasted defeat in open play during a knockout stage, a bitter pill swallowed in the cool Moroccan air.

Broos is rarely a man for the predictable, and his team sheet reflected a coach trying to outmanoeuvre his own shadow.

In a “furnace-hot” encounter that demanded both grit and guile, the Belgian threw teenage sensation Relebohile Mofokeng into the fray, benching Tshepang Moremi. The defensive line saw a similar shake-up, with Samkelo Kabini handed a high-stakes start while the veteran Aubrey Modiba watched from the sidelines.

The strategy was clear: absorb and strike. By slotting in Nkosinathi Sibisi as a third centre-back and drafting Bathusi Aubaas to anchor the midfield in place of a criticised Sphephelo Sithole, Broos signalled a defensive fortification.

Initially, the gamble looked inspired. Within six minutes, Mofokeng danced through a jittery Cameroonian backline, but the fairy-tale start evaporated as his effort sailed agonisingly over the crossbar. South Africa dominated the early rhythm, their passing crisp and purposeful, yet they lacked the clinical edge to turn territorial dominance into a scoreboard reality.

In football, if you do not punish Cameroon, they eventually punish you. After weathering the South African storm, the Indomitable Lions found their footing. In the 34th minute, the silence of the South African supporters was deafening. Following a poorly defended corner, Junior Tchamadeu pounced.

A tense video assistant referee (VAR) check followed, the kind that makes seconds feel like hours, before the goal was confirmed. Ronwen Williams was beaten, and the momentum had shifted.44

The second half began with a Central African blitz. Only a desperate clearance from Mbekezeli Mbokazi prevented an immediate second, but the reprieve was short-lived. Just minutes later, Bayer Leverkusen’s teenage prodigy Christian Kofane rose highest to meet a Mahamadou Nagida cross. His header was a dagger to the heart of Bafana’s ambitions, doubling the lead and leaving the South Africans staring into the abyss.

A frantic finale

To their credit, Bafana did not go quietly into the Rabat night. On the hour mark, Devis Epassy produced a moment of goalkeeping brilliance to deny Kabini. Shortly after, Teboho Mokoena, South Africa’s specialist in the spectacular, unleashed a trademark free-kick that seemed destined for the top corner, only for Epassy to claw it away with a sprawling save.

There were moments of frustration; Lyle Foster and Khuliso Mudau were left rueing missed connections in the box as the clock ticked down.

Hope flickered briefly in the 88th minute when the substitutes finally vindicated Broos’ bench. Aubrey Modiba, introduced late, whipped in a cross that Evidence Makgopa buried with clinical precision. At 2-1, the Al Medina Stadium braced for a miracle.

It never came. Cameroon, masters of game management, held firm, preserving their lead and setting up a mouth-watering quarter-final clash against the hosts, Morocco, this Friday.

The long walk home

As the final whistle blew, reality set in. South Africa’s wait for continental glory, now spanning three decades, continues. For Broos, the post-mortem will be rigorous. While his tactical experiments showed flashes of brilliance, the lack of clinical finishing and defensive lapses at set-pieces remain the Achilles’ heel of this squad.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup looming on the horizon, the Belgian tactician has much to ponder. Bafana Bafana leave Morocco with their heads down and hands empty, reminded once again that in the kingdom of African football, the Lions still roar loudest.