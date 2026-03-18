CAF strips Senegal of 2025 Afcon title and Morocco declared official champions

Senegal’s 2025 Afcon title has been revoked and awarded to Morocco following a landmark ruling on Tuesday. The Senegalese Football Federation is set to challenge the move at the Court of Arbitration for Sport

The appeal board of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced that the Senegal national team – the Fédération Sénégalaise de Football (FSF) – has been declared to have forfeited the final match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco.

The decision comes after a highly controversial moment during the 2025 Afcon final, which was played on 18 January at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.

Senegal’s coach, Pape Thiaw, ordered his players to walk off the pitch. The incident occurred in the final minutes of the match against Morocco’s national team, Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF).

After Senegal had a potential winning goal disallowed, the referee awarded a penalty to the host nation following a VAR review. In protest of what he called “injustice” and “perceived bias,” Thiaw instructed his team to leave the field.

After the walkoff, Senegal’s captain Sadio Mané convinced Thiaw and his teammates to return to the pitch to finish the game in which they were the eventual winners and crowned as the 2025 Afcon Champions.

CAF, which is the administrative and controlling body for association football, beach soccer and futsal in Africa, confirmed that the decision was taken following an appeal made by the Moroccan team, concluding that the original 1-0 win for Senegal has been deleted from the record.

The final match score will now be recorded as 3-0, favouring Morocco’s national team.

In a statement seen by the Mail & Guardian, CAF said the appeal board made rulings which include: “The appeal lodged by the FRMF is declared admissible in form and the appeal is upheld. The CAF disciplinary board decision is set aside. The CAF appeal board further finds that the conduct of the Senegal team falls within the scope of Articles 82 and 84 of the regulations of the Africa Cup of Nations.

“The protest lodged by the Moroccan team is upheld. It is declared that the Senegalese team, through the conduct of its team, infringed Article 82 of the regulations of the Africa Cup of Nations. In application of Article 84 of the regulations of the Africa Cup of Nations, the Senegal team is declared to have forfeited the match. All other motions or prayers for relief are dismissed.”

The CAF appeal board also ruled on the controversial player from the Moroccan team, Ismaël Saibari, who tried to steal Senegalese player Édouard Mendy’s towel during the Afcon final.

In the statement, CAF said: “The appeal lodged in respect of Mr Ismaël Saibari (player No. 11 of the Morocco national team) is partially upheld. The sanction imposed on Mr Ismaël Saibari is amended to a suspension of two (2) official CAF matches, of which one (1) match is suspended.

“The appeal lodged in respect of the ball boys incident is partially upheld. The CAF appeal board confirms the finding that the FRMF is responsible for the conduct of the ball boys during the aforementioned match. The fine imposed on the FRMF in respect of the ball boys incident is reduced to $50 000.”

It said the appeal lodged in respect of the interference around the OFR/VAR review area was dismissed. “The fine of $100 000 imposed on the FRMF in respect of the interference around the OFR/VAR review area is confirmed.”

The ruling has caused an uproar among netizens, with many expressing their disappointment with the decision, accusing CAF and the Moroccan team of corruption and calling on African nations to boycott the confederation.

The Senegalese Football Federation has formally declared its intention to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

“To defend its rights and the interests of Senegalese football, the federation will, as soon as possible, file an appeal with the CAS in Lausanne,” it said.

No further comments have been issued by the team’s coach or players.