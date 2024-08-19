NSPCA uncovers thousands of dead fish at government-backed fish farm in Mpumalanga

Thousands of fish have been found dead in “alarming conditions” at a government-backed fish farm specialising in Mozambican tilapia. (Supplied)

Thousands of fish have been found dead in “alarming conditions” at a government-backed fish farm specialising in Mozambican tilapia, the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) said.

After receiving an anonymous complaint about the facility in Mpumalanga, national inspectors from the NSPCA’s farm animal protection unit recently arrived at the fish farm, it said.

Initially, they faced resistance from the farm owner, who refused entry and cited his constitutional rights. Undeterred, the inspectors returned with a warrant and the local South African Police Service for assistance, allowing them to gain lawful access to the premises.



The state of the facility was “deeply concerning”, the NSPCA said, with a significant portion of the building being exposed to the elements, adversely affecting the health and well-being of the fish. The absence of heating systems left water temperatures far below the optimal range for Mozambican tilapia, which thrive in environments between 17°C and 25°C.

“Our inspectors observed the ponds in an appalling state, with visibility compromised by dirt and algae, showcasing a failure to maintain basic cleanliness standards. The caretaker admitted that the ponds had never been properly cleaned [and were] simply drained and refilled without attention to the accumulated waste,” the NSPCA said.

Dead fish



More disturbingly, a wheelbarrow filled with dead fish “indicated a recent mass casualty event”. The caretaker revealed to the inspectors that the facility had been without electricity for three days, leading to the “untimely death of countless fish” due to the lack of a backup system.

Despite an extensive search, the NSPCA’s inspectors found no signs of live fish.

“Instead, indications of further mortality were evident as recent carcasses remained submerged, untouched. Alarmingly, the caretaker continued to feed the ponds as if the fish were still alive,” the organisation added.

“It’s absolutely atrocious. How are all your fish dead but you still feed them because you think they are still alive,” said Jacques Peacock, the spokesperson and legal liaison for the NSPCA. “It is just mind-boggling.”

The NSPCA said that further investigation revealed that the farm had been granted to the owner by the department of agriculture, rural development and land reform, which had “prior knowledge of the facility’s deteriorating conditions”, the NSPCA said.

“The owner had even sought funding for structural improvements, raising serious questions about oversight and accountability. The negligence displayed by both the owner and the department is unacceptable and has resulted in undue suffering for these fish,” the rights body asserted.

“The owner believes that he will be supplied with more fish and infrastructure by the department.”

The NSPCA issued a written warning to the owner, formally addressed its concerns to the department and has demanded the facility be shut down.

“We are currently still assessing the options in terms of if we do proceed with prosecution and who will be charged all in all – the caregiver, the owner, the department — who will all be held responsible,” Peacock said.

Booming industry in SA



This case highlights the urgent need for increased awareness and regulation of fish farming practices in South Africa, he said.

“Aquaculture is a growing industry in South Africa and obviously with any growing industry, the issues that go with it also grow.

“It really has become a booming industry, especially with the Mozambican tilapia because they are so hardy and quite easy to raise in terms of water quality and feeding so people think it’s easy to do.”

The NSPCA added that it had successful cases whereby government-funded projects have been closed down.

“A case was opened by the NSPCA for a catfish farm, which allowed the cruel and intentional suffering of animals while the owners claimed to simply close down the facility while leaving live fish in filthy conditions. This facility was partially funded by the government.”

It said that during inspections at facilities, its inspectors do, at times, encounter contraventions, which can be remedied “when you have an owner who not only takes accountability but is willing to learn how to improve the living and welfare conditions for the fish he chooses to farm with”.

The NSPCA said the issues included back-up systems for load-shedding or cable theft. “If no back-ups are in place filtration and air circulation become a problem as well as a lack of heating sources specifically in terms of your fish that would require this.”

Another problem is the lack of knowledge to farm fish. “Many enter into this farming practice with the idea that it can become an overnight success and fail in ensuring that proper research is done on what the animal would require to exhibit its most natural behaviours and have its basic needs met in the unnatural system they are placed in,” the NSPCA said.

Peacock added that the plight of fish often goes unseen and unheard because “people think that fish can’t express their sentience. “It doesn’t seem, for example, if they can suffer or feel pain, or whatever the case may be, which is really difficult to also try and change that perception.”



This story will be updated if comment is received from the department.