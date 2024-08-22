TotalEnergies advertising found to be misleading and greenwashing

TotalEnergies, greenwashing, Sanparks, Fossil fuels, sustainable development, environment protection. (Chesnot/Getty Images)

The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has found the use of the words “sustainable development” in an advert by energy company TotalEnergies to be misleading and in violation of the Code of Advertising Practice.

The advert was placed on a webpage promoting the #FuelYourExperience competition, together with South African National Parks (SANParks), encouraging people to visit South Africa’s parks.

The South African Fossil Ad Ban campaign, a programme of Fossil Free South Africa, lodged a greenwashing complaint arguing that the energy group’s fossil fuel exploitation directly contradicts sustainable development.

The ARB agreed and acknowledged that TotalEnergies’ support of SANParks over the last few decades could be determined as a commitment to environmental protection but the claim of sustainable development was misleading because of its fossil fuel exploitation.

The ARB had told members not to accept any advertising from the energy company that carries the words “committed to sustainable development”, especially regarding its support of SANParks, it said.

In a statement, Lazola Kati, campaign manager for Fossil Ad Ban, welcomed the decision, saying the ruling was a “significant victory” in the group’s fight against greenwashing tactics.

“It sets a critical precedent in South Africa, affirming that companies cannot mask their harmful environmental practices with misleading claims. This decision is not just a win for sustainability integrity but also for consumer protection,” Kati said.

There is a growing trend of fighting false advertising by fossil fuel companies. This was noted by UN Secretary General António Guterres who recently called fossil fuel companies “godfathers of climate chaos” and urged advertising bans.

He also called for advertising and PR agencies to stop working for fossil fuel companies.

“The ARB’s decision marks a pivotal moment in South Africa’s journey towards stricter regulations on fossil fuel advertising,” Kati said.

In its statement, the Fossil Ad Ban campaign said: “It’s essential for the public to be aware of the tactics used by the fossil fuel industry to obstruct progress towards sustainable energy sources. This revelation underscores the urgent need to prioritise truthful and transparent information about our energy options.”

Kati urged vigilance and asked people to report any suspected greenwashing to the ARB.