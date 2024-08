Complicit: Sasol’s (above) synthetic fuel-from-coal plant in Secunda, Mpumalanga. Sasol, along with power utility Eskom and steelmaker ArcelorMittal, were granted exemptions by the environment department to regulations controlling air quality. The province is also home to 12 coal-fired power stations.

The key theme in the air quality case heard in the supreme court of appeal this week focused on holding government and polluters to account