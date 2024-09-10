Pretoria Zoo’s Cape vultures take flight to protect vulnerable species

The breeding and release programme is carried out with the vulture conservation group, VulPro. Photo by Zakhe Dladla/ Sanbi

The Pretoria Zoo has released Cape vultures into the wild as part of a programme to safeguard the species.

The breeding and release programme of the birds, which are classified as vulnerable, began in 1996 and has been hailed as a success by the South African National Biodiversity Institute (Sanbi).

“Released vultures are monitored through GPS tracking devices, which provide us with invaluable data on their adaptation and movements in the wild. Some of our released birds have travelled as far as Lesotho and Botswana, which is encouraging evidence that they are integrating into wild populations,” said Sanbi spokesperson Ednah Sekwakwa.

A GPS device is laced around the vulture’s pelvic bones, allowing the birds to move without discomfort and enabling researchers to monitor their journeys across Southern Africa, Sanbi said in a statement.

Sekwakwa said that according to the latest global assessment, in 2021, “the Cape vulture population is between 9 600 and 12 800. “This range highlights their vulnerable status and underscores the need for continued intervention,” she said.

The Cape vulture is native to South Africa, eSwatini, Lesotho and parts of Zimbabwe, Botswana and Namibia. Sekwakwa said the population is threatened by poisonings and power line collisions.

“The biggest challenge facing vulture conservation is both intentional and accidental poisoning. Intentional poisoning is often linked to the illegal wildlife trade, where vultures are targeted for their body parts,” Sekwakwa said.

Vultures are believed to have healing powers and are considered valuable in traditional medicine.

“Accidental poisoning, however, occurs when vultures feed on carcasses that have been poisoned as part of predator control efforts. This unintended consequence remains one of the most significant threats to the species’ survival in the wild,” said Sekwakwa.

Cape vultures are one part of the initiative to safeguard vulture species. There are a number of plans in place to protect vultures across the country.

Sanbi said that without dedicated conservation efforts the Cape vulture “is highly susceptible to extinction”.

The breeding and release programme is carried out with the vulture conservation group, VulPro, and is part of the multi-species biodiversity management plan gazetted by the former minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment, Barbara Creecy.

According to the department, the plan is “to implement comprehensive strategic conservation actions that cover the geographic ranges of all nine vulture species found in South Africa, with a particular focus on the seven resident breeding species”.

Sarah Chabangu, the curator of birding at the Pretoria Zoo, said: “Our Cape vulture breeding programme has been a cornerstone of our conservation efforts for nearly three decades. The progress we’ve made, in collaboration with VulPro and other partners, is a testament to our commitment to protecting this vulnerable species.”

She said the multi-species biodiversity management plan “will guide our efforts in the coming years, ensuring that these birds continue to soar in the skies of Southern Africa”.

Aside from the breeding and release, Sanbi is involved in education and awareness initiatives about why the species is important and needs to be conserved.

“These talks, combined with our ongoing public education campaigns, are essential in raising awareness and shifting public perceptions. Additionally, our partnership with conservation organisations like VulPro plays a critical role in supporting broader conservation strategies, including anti-poisoning efforts and habitat protection initiatives,” Sanbi said.

Of the vultures released in 2015, Sanbi said two had died and one was electrocuted by power lines in September 2020, “a reminder of the dangers vultures face in the wild”.

Of those released in 2024, one had travelled across South Africa and Lesotho, another “removed” its tracking device and the third had to be euthanised after a severe injury.