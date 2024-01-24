South Africa’s largest vulture relocation project hailed as a success

The initial phase of a groundbreaking effort to relocate wild Cape and African white-backed vultures (above) in Southern Africa has seen remarkable success.(Photo by: Arterra/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
A total of 160 Cape and African white-backed vultures have a new home at Shamwari Private Game Reserve in the Eastern Cape, where they can heal and breed
