State unveils five-year plan to protect 3 592km of coastline

The government has rolled out a five-year roadmap to safeguard South Africa’s 3 592km coastline while unlocking its potential for equitable prosperity, climate resilience and ecological health.

According to the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment, the draft national coastal management programme (2025-2030) “sets the course for integrated coastal management” and builds on the progress made under the first programme adopted and implemented from 2015.

The country’s coast is a national asset under threat, Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Minister Dion George stressed.

“This programme balances protection and progress ensuring sustainable livelihoods, restoring critical ecosystems and guaranteeing access for all South Africans, especially historically marginalised communities,” he said.

Some of the plan’s focus areas are strengthening climate change responses and disaster risk reduction to build resilience in coastal communities as well as protecting and restoring coastal ecosystems, including estuaries, dunes and wetlands.

It also aims to improve public access and equitable use of the coastal environment and ensure its conservation as well as enhancing coastal governance through institutional coordination and improved enforcement.

“This publication marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to implement the Integrated Coastal Management Act … and to align with national and global environmental commitments, including the Sustainable Development Goals,” George said.

Writing in the report’s foreword, the minister said South Africa’s oceans and coasts represent more than just geographic boundaries but are also “vital economic corridors, cultural treasures and ecological lifelines”.

“Globally, these zones face unprecedented pressures, with half the world’s population now concentrated in coastal areas and migration trends suggesting further densification,” he said urging a visionary and pragmatic response to these complexities from South Africa.

According to the draft, the country’s coastline — spanning three ocean systems — represents one of its most precious assets and contributes significantly to national prosperity and quality of life.

“Beyond providing spaces for human settlement, recreation, and cultural practices, the country’s coastal zones serve as a critical source of food security through fisheries and aquaculture; an economic powerhouse hosting major ports, industries and tourism infrastructure; a repository of cultural heritage and traditional knowledge; and is a source of scientific discovery and educational opportunities,” it says.

Among the essential ecosystem services that the coast provides are coastal protection, carbon sequestration and water filtration, and it also “holds deep spiritual and cultural significance for many people, playing a central role in traditional practices, religious ceremonies and cultural identity”.

But “unprecedented complexities” threaten the coastal zone, including rapid urbanisation and inappropriate coastal development; escalating pollution and environmental degradation, rising sea levels, storm intensity, loss of biodiversity and habitat destruction; diminishing public access, over-exploitation of resources and growing conflicts between competing coastal uses.

The draft notes that national, provincial and local authorities have established frameworks for coastal management while significant progress in coastal conservation has been achieved through the creation and management of marine protected areas, which have been expanded along the coastline. These have helped protect marine biodiversity and ecosystems.

It says community-driven beach clean-ups, access awareness campaigns and educational programmes have fostered greater community involvement in coastal stewardship.

Several regulations have been successfully published and implemented, including those concerning the control of vehicle use in coastal areas and the management of boat launching sites; regulation on the coastal water discharge; and reclamation of land from coastal waters regulations enhancing coastal access and environmental protection.

“However, there have been limited financial and human resources at various levels of government, which has led to inconsistent enforcement of regulations and insufficient support for coastal management initiatives,” the draft says.

Fragmented efforts

Complex coordination among government agencies, municipalities, NGOs and local communities, has resulted in “fragmented efforts and overlapping mandates”, leading to inefficiencies in the implementation of the programme.

The report said the increased vulnerability of coastal areas to climate change effects such as sea-level rise, coastal erosion and extreme weather events “poses significant threats to coastal infrastructure, habitats and communities”.

Insufficient data and monitoring systems to support evidence-based decision-making make it hard to assess the effectiveness of interventions and respond to emerging issues.

Other problems include discharges into coastal waters from wastewater treatment works. This spans delays in issuing permits — mostly because of incomplete applications — as well as the limited capacity to consistently monitor compliance with permits as well as historical discharge issues requiring time to bring polluters into compliance, particularly for essential services such as sewage.

“It should be noted that collaboration between coastal pollution management and compliance and enforcement sectors has improved significantly, with ongoing work to address these complexities,” the report said.

The expansion and declaration of new marine protected areas is taking place but more capacity is needed to undertake compliance and enforcement.

The report said there had also been a notable increase in unauthorised coastal mining activities, characterised by unethical practices and misconduct, and apparently influenced by various organised groups “within the construction sector”.

Collaborative efforts between government, NGOs and local communities have led to more effective conservation and management practices.

Coastal management can be improved through the use of technology and innovative solutions such as remote sensing, geographic information system mapping and mobile applications for data collection and monitoring, the draft said.

Diverse funding sources, including public-private partnerships and international funding mechanisms, will be explored to support ongoing and future initiatives such as the Green Climate Fund initiatives for coastal management.

While the programme has made significant strides in promoting sustainable coastal development and conservation the draft said addressing resource constraints, stakeholder coordination, climate change and data gaps was essential for future success.