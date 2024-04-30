Careers & Tenders
30 April 2024

‘When you destroy the ocean you destroy us,’ says SA Goldman environmental prize winner Nonhle Mbuthuma

Nonhle Mbuthuma successfully took on Shell in landmark court victory to stop seismic testing on the Wild Coast
