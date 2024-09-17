Southern African python rescued on KZN South Coast

A Southern African python was rescued on the South Coast of KwaZulu Natal.

South Africans love snake rescue stories. Take a look at TV show Snakes in the City, which is in its 10th season, follows Simon Keys and Siouxsie Gillett as they move around KwaZulu-Natal rescuing snakes. Or Nick Evans – Snake Rescuer, who has almost 75 000 followers on his Facebook page where he documents his efforts to save snakes.

Crocworld Conservation Centre, in Scottburgh, recently had a real life escapade of its own, when the team rescued a 3.8m Southern African python on Renishaw farm situated near KwaZulul-Natal’s South Coast.

The snake was moderately sized, considering the species can grow up to 5m. Males can weigh up to 44kg and females can reach about 50kg.

Animal curator at Crocworld Busani Mthiyane received a call from form workers who noticed a “very large” snake on site. The team went out and noted that the reptile had a small wound. It was then sedated and taken to Dr Jonathan Clark at the Scottburgh Veterinary Clinic, who cleaned the wound and did a full health check, according to a statement.

The plan is for the python to be released somewhere safe.

“She has recovered well and is now due for release this week into a suitable environment,” said Crocworld’s manager, James Wittstock.

The snakes are listed as “vulnerable” in the latest South African Red Data Book. This means they may not be captured or killed.

The species is valuable in sugarcane fields because they eat cane rats, according to the South African National Biodiversity Institute (Sanbi).

Pythons are used by traditional healers to communicate with ancestors and for medicinal purposes. Python oil is used in the beauty industry and the skin is turned into fashion items such as bags, belts and shoes.

They do not have venom glands, but they can give a nasty bite if threatened. “The bite can damage tissue and cause infections if not properly treated,” Sanbi says.