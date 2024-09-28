Kumi Naidoo appointed president of global initiative to phase out fossil fuels

Naidoo takes on a new role fighting fossil fuels as the world moves to limit climate change to 1.5°C. (Photo supplied)

Renowned South African climate activist Kumi Naidoo has been named the president of the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative. The announcement was made earlier this week as the global push to phase out fossil fuels intensifies.

The initiative is aligned with the Paris Agreement’s goal of keeping global warming under 1.5°C, and seeks to end the development of new fossil fuel projects and accelerate a just transition to clean energy.

Naidoo’s appointment signals a renewed focus on justice for marginalised communities, particularly in the Global South, which are disproportionately affected by climate change and fossil fuel extraction.

“Throughout my life, I have sought justice for those marginalised by unjust political, economic and energy systems, especially in the Global South. The Fossil Fuel Treaty embodies this mission—it is a movement for global justice,” Naidoo said in a statement.

He added that the treaty’s focus on international cooperation was critical to ensuring that countries and communities in the South were not left behind in the global energy transition.

Naidoo’s activism stretches back to South Africa’s apartheid era, where he played a pivotal role in community mobilisation and civil disobedience.

His extensive experience includes leadership positions at Greenpeace International, Amnesty International, and CIVICUS, organisations all committed to tackling social and environmental injustices.

“There are enough solutions in the world to move away from oil, gas, and coal,” Naidoo said, “but it requires countries to stop expanding these harmful projects and shift their focus to clean, safe, and fair energy sources. We need bold ideas, and this treaty is one of the biggest new ideas, especially as the power and deception of the fossil fuel industry are finally being exposed.”

Naidoo’s appointment was lauded by the initiative’s steering committee, which stressed the urgency of his leadership as the world faces mounting pressure to phase out fossil fuels.

Mohamed Adow, founder and director of Power Shift Africa, highlighted the need for decisive action: “Africa—and the world is burning, both literally and figuratively. The appointment of Kumi Naidoo as president brings strengthened inspiration to our movement at a time when weak leadership is no longer an option.”

Tasneem Essop, executive director of Climate Action Network, drew parallels between Naidoo’s role in the anti-apartheid movement and the current fight against fossil fuels.

“Kumi’s leadership will help build the kind of people-powered movement we need to safeguard our future,” Essop said.

“In our historic struggles, we defied the odds and succeeded. We must now believe we can do the same in fighting the existential threat of fossil fuels.”