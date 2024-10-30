Climate Change Act: Key preparations underway for implementation

Key preparations are now underway for the implementation of the Climate Change Act. (Guillem Sartorio/AFP)

The Climate Change Act is legally complex and its entry into force will require a “considerable amount of preparation”, said Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Dion George.

The department of forestry, fisheries and the environment has begun engagements with key government and other stakeholders in preparation for the proclamation of the Act, the minister said.

This was contained in a recent written response to parliamentary questions posed to George by the Democratic Alliance’s Wildri Dennis Peach, a member of parliament’s portfolio committee on forestry, fisheries and the environment.

Peach had asked the minister whether his department had begun preparations for the commencement of the Act and engaged with the necessary stakeholders.

In his response, George said that his department had worked with the treasury, particularly on the key issue of the provision of financial support for the implementation of the Act.

“The department’s technical teams are working together to prepare for the implementation of the Climate Change Act. This work is also proceeding through the Intergovernmental Working Structure, particularly Working Group 9, to cost the implementation of the Climate Change Act.”

The minister said that formal letters from the department to relevant sector departments, provinces and local governments are being finalised, “informing them of the process for proclamation in respect of the functions that the Climate Change Act will require them to perform”.

The Presidential Climate Commission “has been engaged” and technical teams are working together on the formalisation of the secretariat structure of the commission.

“Finally, teams in the department are in consultation with other government departments and working on the necessary regulations to ensure readiness” for the proclamation and implementation of the Act.

The legislation, the minister said, is a major step forward in coordinating and streamlining South Africa’s climate change response.

“The signing of the Climate Change Act into law at the start of the term of the new government provides a very good basis for this. The Climate Change Act provides for a comprehensive response and the implementation of our national policies, as well as our international obligations, across a wide range of national government departments and agencies, and across all spheres of government.”

According to George, the Act consolidates many initiatives that are underway and “have been underway for some time within the department” and across government, as well as providing for an enhanced response, given the urgency of the climate crisis.