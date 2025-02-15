The road to a green hydrogen economy in Africa

The European Union sees green hydrogen as a crucial part of the global energy future and regards its partnership with South Africa in this regard as important. (File photo)

In Africa, surging investments in renewables have dramatically slashed costs.

For instance, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), solar photovoltaic (PV) costs have plummeted by over 80% since 2010.

With expanding wind and solar capacity, green hydrogen is emerging as a game-changer—offering a cleaner alternative for high-intensity industries like steelmaking and shipping. European nations are scrambling for Africa’s green hydrogen, striking deals to tap into the continent’s vast wind and solar potential for export.

Currently, Africa has over 114 GW of green hydrogen projects in the pipeline across more than 52 sites, including Mauritania, Egypt, Angola, Morocco, and Djibouti.

Yet challenges loom. A 2023 IEA report highlighted concerns over financing and export feasibility, citing market uncertainties, a shortage of buyers, and rising production costs as key roadblocks.

To unpack the future of green hydrogen in Africa, we speak with Dr. Nicodemus Nyandiko, a leading expert in sustainable development and disaster management.

With over 20 years of experience, he has served on the Africa Science and Technology Advisory Group for DRR, co-founded the Climate Mobility Africa Research Network, and advises the Platform on Disaster Displacement.

In 2024, Dr. Nyandiko joined the Santiago Network, tasked with addressing climate-related loss and damage.

How do you view the role of green hydrogen in Africa’s energy future? What opportunities and challenges do you foresee in scaling production, ensuring local value creation, and integrating green hydrogen into existing energy systems?

Dr. Nyandiko:

Green hydrogen is rapidly emerging as a vital clean energy source that complements established renewables like hydro, wind, and solar. Its primary objective is to decarbonise hard-to-abate sectors, particularly those heavily reliant on coal and petroleum, thereby accelerating the global shift away from fossil fuels.

On the global stage, countries such as China, Germany, and Japan are at the forefront of green hydrogen innovation, leveraging advanced electrolysis technologies to efficiently split water into hydrogen and oxygen. These nations are actively integrating hydrogen into their energy mix, setting benchmarks for large-scale production and utilisation.

Green hydrogen is gaining serious traction across Africa, with Namibia, South Africa, and several North African nations leading the way. Namibia, in particular, has made impressive progress, building a strong green hydrogen infrastructure and positioning itself as a major player in the sector.

With Africa’s vast renewable resources and growing investor interest, the potential is huge, not just for cutting emissions but also for driving sustainable industries and boosting energy security across the continent.

Most of the investments in Africa are coming from European countries—especially Germany—and China. The idea is to produce green hydrogen in Africa and export it to Europe. From your perspective, how viable is this? Do you see large-scale production and export of green hydrogen from Africa to Europe becoming a reality?

Dr. Nyandiko:

These projects can only take off with the right investment and smart planning. There’s no question—Africa has massive potential, especially compared to countries like Germany and Japan.

With year-round sunshine, Africa is primed for green hydrogen production, unlike temperate regions with limited solar exposure. Plus, the continent has plenty of land for large-scale projects, something many other countries simply don’t have.

But potential alone isn’t enough. Turning this into a thriving industry—especially for export—will take strategic investments, strong policies, and clear regulations to keep everything on track.

What role do factors such as infrastructure, trade agreements, and policy frameworks play in ensuring Africa becomes a reliable supplier of green hydrogen to global markets?

Dr. Nyandiko:

Different factors are crucial. First, African policymakers need to truly grasp green hydrogen’s potential. Without that awareness, attracting investment and rolling out supportive policies becomes an uphill battle.

Looking at success stories from countries like Japan, Germany, and India can help. Their strategies offer valuable lessons—African leaders and technical experts should study and adapt them to fit local realities.

Building capacity is just as important. Governments need to train officials, and the private sector must take a more active role in green hydrogen projects. In developed economies, private companies lead the charge in renewable energy investments. In Africa, though, many projects are still government-driven. That has to change.

Then there’s research. Policymakers need to respect and act on scientific findings. Too often in Africa, research is overlooked. We saw this during COVID-19 when some leaders downplayed the crisis despite clear scientific warnings. That same mistake can’t happen with green hydrogen.

And finally, trade agreements will be key. As the industry takes off, African nations must negotiate deals that ensure they benefit from green hydrogen exports. The U.S.-Africa trade agreements under AGOA offer a solid reference point for structuring fair partnerships with major importers.

Given Africa’s vast renewable energy potential, what do you view to have been the biggest obstacles preventing large-scale production and export so far?

Dr. Nyandiko:

Infrastructure is one of the biggest challenges. Developing green hydrogen requires a sophisticated supply chain, including electrolysis plants, storage facilities, and specialised transport networks. Many African countries lack this infrastructure.

Financing is another major issue. Green hydrogen projects are capital-intensive, and African countries often struggle to secure long-term funding. Many international investors are hesitant due to perceived risks, regulatory uncertainty, and governance issues.

Additionally, there is a lack of coherent policies to support green hydrogen development. Countries need clear regulations, incentives, and frameworks to attract private sector participation.

Assuming Africa were to implement an effective green hydrogen strategy today, how do you envision the continent’s energy landscape in the next 10 to 20 years?

Dr. Nyandiko:

If Africa fully embraces green hydrogen, it could be a game-changer—cutting reliance on petroleum-based fuels and easing the strain of costly energy imports. Right now, many countries depend heavily on coal and oil, which not only drive up carbon emissions but also drain foreign reserves.

Think about it—some nations have even faced fuel shortages simply because their central banks didn’t have enough dollars to pay for imports. Switching to green hydrogen could bring much-needed stability, reducing dependence on fossil fuels, easing forex pressures, and fuelling economic growth.

And it’s not just about big-picture economics. Cheaper, more sustainable energy would open doors for small businesses and industries, creating jobs and improving livelihoods. In the long run, a green hydrogen shift wouldn’t just transform Africa’s energy sector—it would power up its entire industrial future.

What are the potential risks to the development of green hydrogen energy in Africa, particularly in the context of industrialisation?

Dr. Nyandiko:

Hydrogen is super explosive, which makes safety investments and public awareness absolutely crucial to preventing fires and accidents.

That said, green hydrogen is a massive opportunity for Africa’s industrial growth. Kenya has made strides—both in the private and public sectors—but many industries across the continent are still struggling. Take the sugar industry, for instance.

Africa has over 100 sugar factories, and many are weighed down by financial and energy challenges. Green hydrogen could be a game-changer, slashing energy costs and giving these factories much-needed relief.

And it doesn’t stop there. The fertiliser industry—critical for Africa’s food security—has long suffered from energy shortages and a lack of key ingredients. Since hydrogen is a key component in nitrogen-based fertilisers, tapping into green hydrogen could ramp up agricultural productivity, boost exports, and strengthen Africa’s economy.

But to make this work, we need a clear plan. The first step? Getting green hydrogen into industries that already exist. That could set off a ripple effect, driving adoption across other sectors and pushing Africa further into the green energy revolution.

— bird story agency

Dr. Nicodemus Nyandiko is a Senior Lecturer and Chair of the Department of Disaster Management and Sustainable Development at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology, Kenya. He holds an MSc and PhD in Disaster Management and Sustainable Development.