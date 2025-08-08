South Africa proposes ban on polluting plastic microbeads

South Africa is taking a bold step in the fight against plastic pollution with the announcement of a total ban on plastic microbeads

Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Minister Dion George on Thursday released draft regulations to prohibit the manufacture, import, export, distribution and sale of microbeads and products containing them. The move, published under the National Environmental Management Act, marks what the department calls “a significant stride” in combating marine pollution and protecting public health.

Microbeads are tiny plastic particles commonly used in cosmetics, toiletries, pesticides and personal care products. Though barely visible, their environmental impact is immense.

Once washed down drains, they enter water systems, accumulate in food chains and damage marine and freshwater ecosystems. The department said the move “underscores a fierce commitment to environmental preservation and public health”.

In 2018, the then-department of environmental affairs set up a task team to look at imposing a total ban on microbeads after a study by the Water Research Commission found microplastic pollution in tap water in Johannesburg and Tshwane, as well as in all rivers tested in Gauteng and in borehole water in North West.

The study, conducted by North-West University, recommended a ban on the manufacture, importation and use of microbeads in South Africa.

The department said that once enacted, the proposed regulations would impose a blanket prohibition on microbeads, with provisions for monitoring and evaluation, and strict penalties for non-compliance

Strong enforcement provisions are proposed: penalties of up to R10 million in fines or 20 years’ imprisonment for repeated violations. A 24-month transitional period will allow businesses to phase out existing stock, with mandatory notification and phase-out plans to be submitted to the department.

The draft regulations emphasise the country’s commitment to safeguarding marine ecosystems, rivers and soils from the “pervasive harm” caused by these non-biodegradable pollutants, which often enter waterways through wastewater and accumulate in food chains, the department noted.

According to George, the rules mark a pivotal moment in “our ongoing efforts to protect South Africa’s precious natural heritage from the scourge of plastic pollution”.

“Plastic microbeads may be small but their impact on our oceans and wildlife is immense. By banning them, we are not only preserving biodiversity but also ensuring a healthier future for generations to come,” he said.

A coalition of civil society organisations, that is involved in advocating for a strong global plastics treaty, has commended the “bold signal” from the department to ban plastic microbeads and products, containing them at a national level. The coalition includes GAIA Africa, Green Anglicans, Greenpeace Africa, GroundWork, South African Waste Pickers Association and WWF South Africa.

South Africa is taking a step towards addressing one of the key drivers of the global plastics crisis, the organisations said.

“By recognising the environmental and health harms of microplastics, like microbeads, the government is demonstrating how to translate global concern into national action. It also provides a clear example of how to tackle both supply and demand pressures that continue to fuel the plastic pollution crisis.”

The timing of this ban is significant, coming just as the negotiations on the global plastics treaty are underway in Geneva, Switzerland. The organisations pointed out that plastic microbeads are just one of many sources of microplastics that enter our waterways, oceans and even our bodies. “Therefore, this is the kind of leadership needed in the global plastics treaty process.”

They are urging South Africa to champion legally binding global bans and phase-outs of the most harmful plastics and chemicals of concern. This includes supporting an initial list of product and chemical groups that have been proved to cause significant harm to human health and ecosystems and ensuring the list is strengthened over time.

“Plastic microbeads are part of the initial list proposed by a cross-regional group of 77 countries. Support for this initial list will ensure South Africa not only protects its own citizens but also ensures these regulations are harmonised globally.

South Africa should not only support such global measures, the country should lead, they said. “We already have key policy tools in place nationally, including bans on certain plastic items and mandatory extended producer responsibility (EPR) schemes. These measures show that ambitious action is possible and effective.”

Now is the time to raise the bar internationally, they added. “South Africa must stand with the ambitious group of countries pushing for a strong, legally binding treaty that prioritises reduction in plastic production to end plastic pollution for people and the natural environment.”

Outlawing microbeads, from WWF’s perspective, is a low-hanging fruit, said Zaynab Sadan, the global plastics policy lead at the organisation.

That South Africa is willing to ban microbeads in the country means it should also support banning them elsewhere in the world, through supporting the global list to ban and phase out microbeads and other products such as single-use plastics, “that already we know there are alternatives for”, Sadan said.

“We already know the harmful impact that we see every single day in our streets [from single-use plastic], in the rivers, on the beaches — and that is not unique to South Africa,” she added.

South Africa is open to discussing global measures to phase-out plastic products and chemicals of concern “but they’ve been hesitant on agreeing to an initial list of the most harmful plastic products and chemicals”, Sadan said.

The country should support these global measures and an initial list of products and chemicals as the science is already very clear on their harms. “This is one of the key measures that we want to see in the treaty. Microbeads are just one part of the bigger picture. We also need to address the chemicals of concern found in plastic materials.

“But we also need to ensure that there is an enabling environment for circular products so we are also urging South Africa to support global product design criteria that will enable a circular economy. These ambitious measures need to be backed by finance,” she said, adding that this is another element that “we see as an effective mechanism under the treaty”.

“Finally, our package of what we see as an effective treaty is also to ensure that there’s a functional conference of the parties that is ensuring any decisions going further, such as extending and expanding that initial list to more products and more chemicals as the science evolves.”

South Africa has been hesitant on certain measures.

“They feel that this would harm our GDP, given that the plastics sector does account for 2% of GDP. However, as civil society and WWF, we are encouraging South Africa to be open to this. We think that we already know that, globally, we are producing way too much plastic. We are also designing products in such a way that it’s meant for single use and we need to address that,” Sadan said.

Whatever plastic is placed on the market needs to be accounted for and this can be done through EPR schemes, which South Africa is already implementing. The country, too, should also support that EPR should be mandated nationally in the global plastics treaty.

“South Africa is participating and is putting forth these good signals in terms of national measures that they are willing to take but South Africa should also be putting strong signals for these ambitious global rules.”

This is to “protect its citizens and protect nature from whatever it is importing.”

As much as the country is an exporter of plastic and plastic goods, it too, imports these products. “We need to ensure that we’re part of this harmonised global system and we’re supporting global rules that will benefit our people and our nature.”

The public is invited to submit written comments on the draft regulations within 30 days from the date of publication in the Government Gazette.