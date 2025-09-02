10 million tonnes of food wasted a year – and SA’s draft climate plan ignores the issue

Every year, more than 10 million tonnes of food is lost or wasted in South Africa before it reaches the plates of consumers. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

Every year, more than 10 million tonnes of food is lost or wasted in South Africa before it reaches the plates of consumers — discarded on farms or by manufacturers because of aesthetic standards or logistical problems.

This pre-consumer waste contributes directly to climate change both through the energy and resources used to produce it and the methane released when it decomposes in landfills.

Yet food loss and waste is not specifically addressed in South Africa’s draft second Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) — the country’s latest proposed climate plan submitted under the Paris Agreement.

The omission is a critical gap and a missed opportunity to “leverage a powerful, proven solution” that tackles climate change, biodiversity loss, resource depletion and food insecurity at the same time, says FoodForward SA, a food redistribution nonprofit.

The organisation prevented about 113 152 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions last year by recovering and redistributing surplus food, using its food-banking model.

“Timeously recovering and redistributing edible, nutritious surplus food to food insecure communities simultaneously reduces emissions,” said managing director Andy du Plessis.

On 30 July, the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment released the draft second NDC, which sets out South Africa’s climate commitments for 2026 to 2030 and 2031 to 2035. Public consultation closed on Friday. Once approved by the cabinet, the updated plan will be submitted ahead of the 2025 UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Brazil in November.

Du Plessis is calling for the inclusion of clear, measurable food loss and waste targets in the final NDC.

“Given the escalating impacts of climate change, rising food insecurity, severe malnutrition and high unemployment, we call on the department to be more ambitious,” he said.

He outlined a “triple policy opportunity” that South Africa “cannot afford to overlook”.

The first is accelerated methane emissions mitigation. By targeting food loss and waste, the country can set goals to divert organic waste from landfills, directly reducing methane emissions and making a significant contribution to its climate targets.

The second is strengthened and more resilient food systems.

“A national focus on food loss and waste encourages efficiency and innovation across the entire food supply chain, from farm to consumer, fostering more sustainable and robust food systems that are better equipped to handle future shocks,” he said.

The third is enhanced food security and nutrition. By prioritising the recovery and redistribution of edible surplus food, the NDC can support efforts to combat South Africa’s hunger crisis, ensuring that valuable resources feed people rather than landfills.

The figures are stark. In 2024 alone, 15 000 children died of malnutrition, while 1.7 million children are malnourished and 20 million people are food insecure, according to official figures. Globally, food waste is responsible for 8% to 10% of greenhouse gas emissions and about 12% of methane emissions.

Although the department produced its first draft policy on food loss and waste in 2023, Du Plessis said he has not yet seen the second iteration.

“Now, given the fact that the department has been tasked with making sure there is a policy to reduce food loss and waste, why are they not including that in the NDCs — which is the lowest-hanging fruit from our side?”

He acknowledged that the department might be prioritising energy and water because it is easier to attract international climate finance. “But my issue here is that we have a huge problem around unemployment, inequality, malnutrition and food insecurity,” he said. “We can solve climate issues and those issues with one wand.”