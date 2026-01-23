Environment department warns against using transformer oil on the body over toxic PCB risks

Some electrical oils may contain polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) — toxic, man-made chemicals linked to cancer and a range of other health problems, the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment said on Friday.

The government has warned the public against applying transformer oil or any other electrical equipment oil to the body or using it for non-industrial purposes, citing serious health and environmental risks.

Some electrical oils may contain polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) — toxic, man-made chemicals linked to cancer and a range of other health problems, the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment said on Friday.

PCBs were widely manufactured between 1929 and 1989 and used as coolants and insulating fluids in electrical equipment such as transformers and capacitors, as well as in hydraulic systems and other industrial applications.

They were commonly used in energy-intensive sectors including mining, paper and pulp, power generation and distribution and chemical manufacturing.

According to the department, discussions with municipalities since 2024 have “revealed dangerous misconceptions in some communities”, including the belief that transformer oil can be used to treat conditions such as rheumatic arthritis.

“These beliefs have led to requests for transformer oil from municipal officials, raising concerns that members of the public could be exposed to PCB-contaminated oils,” it said, calling on municipal officials not to supply transformer oil to the public under any circumstances.

PCBs are among the 12 chemicals initially listed under the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants as persistent organic pollutants (POPs).

The convention, which came into force in 2004, requires countries to eliminate the use of PCBs by 2025 and to ensure the environmentally sound management of PCB waste — including contaminated liquids and equipment — by 2028.

Although the production of PCBs was banned in many countries decades ago, the chemicals remain a risk because of their persistence in older electrical equipment and contaminated sites.

South Africa, as a party to the Stockholm Convention, has committed to phasing out PCBs to protect human health and the environment.

The department warned that transformer oil from older equipment may still contain PCBs, which studies have linked to immune, reproductive, neurological and endocrine system disorders, and which are considered possible human carcinogens.

In response to continued misuse and limited awareness, the department said it has intensified efforts to educate the public about the dangers of PCBs and the importance of their safe identification, handling and elimination.

South Africa gazetted regulations in 2014 to phase out PCBs and PCB-contaminated materials. These regulations apply to sectors that historically used or managed PCBs, including electricity utilities, transport, mining, manufacturing, refineries and steel production.

The department said that a national project is currently underway to support municipalities in eliminating PCBs from their equipment.

A deadline under the Stockholm Convention stipulated that by 2025, all parties must eliminate the use of PCBs in equipment such as transformers and capacitors. This means that PCB-containing equipment must be taken out of service, decontaminated or replaced and no longer operated.