Pollution threatens vital waterway

Cumulative strain: The Klip River flows through Soweto, Lenasia and the broader Midvaal area before joining the Vaal River, passing industrial zones, agricultural land, wetlands, protected areas and densely populated settlements. Photo: Delwyn Verasamy

The Klip River is carrying Johannesburg’s pollution burden, with new research revealing how failing infrastructure, wastewater contamination and degraded wetlands are steadily eroding the health of one of the city’s most important river systems.

The Klip River Water Quality Monitoring Research and Development Report, conducted by the Process Energy and Environmental Technology Station (UJ Peets) at the University of Johannesburg, found contamination is not confined to a few hotspots.

Instead, it reflects long-term ecological stress driven by urban expansion, ageing sanitation systems and the loss of the river’s natural ability to regulate pollution.

Rising on Johannesburg’s southern edge, the Klip River flows through Soweto, Lenasia and the broader Midvaal area before joining the Vaal River, passing industrial zones, agricultural land, wetlands, protected areas and densely populated settlements.

Dr Kyle van Heyde, a water scientist and environmental researcher formerly with UJ Peets and now with the Agricultural Research Council, said the research was designed to understand water quality across the catchment, identifying key pollution pathways and supporting more targeted and effective interventions.

“Water quality allows us to move beyond assumptions and into evidence,” he said at a recent webinar on saving the river through science, collaboration and solutions. It was hosted by KlipSA, which commissioned the research.

“By analysing chemical indicators, microbial communities and spatial patterns, we can identify pollution sources, understand how contaminants move through the system and assess risks to ecosystems and people. Importantly, this allows us to move from reactive responses to proactive informed management.”

In combining water chemistry, microbial sequencing and geospatial analysis across nine sites, the researchers produced one of the clearest recent pictures of how the river system is functioning and where it is failing.

A river under cumulative strain

Historically, the Klip River’s extensive peat-rich wetlands acted as natural buffers, trapping sediment, absorbing nutrients and filtering pollutants. But many have been degraded, fragmented or built over, weakening the river’s resilience.

What emerges from the research is not a picture of occasional contamination but of a system under sustained pressure. Wastewater leaks, stormwater runoff, ageing sanitation infrastructure, urban sprawl, disturbed land and legacy mining impacts interact across the catchment.

“The Klip River is one of the most important freshwater systems in the Upper Vaal catchment,” said van Heyde. “Historically, wetlands played a central role in maintaining water quality, acting as natural filters and buffers. What we are seeing now is what happens when that buffering capacity is reduced.”

One of the clearest examples of this is the Klipspruit, a major tributary draining heavily urbanised areas including the Johannesburg CBD, Bosmont, Riverlea and Soweto.

By the time it enters the Klip River, it is already carrying stormwater, wastewater-related contamination and sediment from dense development.

Downstream of this confluence, researchers found some of the strongest signs of urban influence, with high nutrient and organic loading as well as microbial communities associated with wastewater contamination.

But the study also found that the catchment is not uniformly degraded. In the upper catchment, sites within wetlands and ecological support zones already show elevated salinity, nutrients and metals, suggesting early impacts from wastewater leaks, runoff and development.

Yet some of these areas still retain enough ecological function to help regulate pollutants. Streams originating in protected grasslands, particularly the Klipriviersberg tributaries, maintained near-reference water quality, underlining the value of intact vegetation and natural drainage systems.

By contrast, nearby peri-urban streams deteriorated rapidly where vegetation was fragmented, soils exposed and sanitation infrastructure vulnerable.

Further downstream, in the lower catchment, where the river spreads across broader agricultural floodplains, the system showed signs of partial stabilisation.

Wider wetlands and riparian zones appeared to slow water movement, dilute pollutants and support more environmentally derived microbial communities.

Where ecological buffers remain intact, they help the river absorb and process pollution more effectively.

Microbes as pollution fingerprints

One of the study’s most revealing findings lies in the river’s microbial life. Using next-generation sequencing, researchers analysed bacterial and fungal communities in the water to better understand how contamination is entering and moving through the system.

In freshwater systems, microbes broadly fall into three groups: environmental organisms, opportunistic organisms and pathogenic organisms. Healthy rivers are typically dominated by environmental organisms, while growing numbers of opportunistic and pathogenic microbes can point to stress or pollution.

Across the Klip River, the microbial data showed a consistent pattern: environmental organisms were still present but increasingly mixed with microbes associated with urban runoff and wastewater.

“Now, this is important because it tells us two things at the same time,” van Heyde said. “Firstly, the system is still functioning to some extent … but secondly and more importantly we are seeing a clear and increasing signal of anthropogenic [human-caused] influence.

“In particular, microbes associated with wastewater indicate input from sewage and sanitation infrastructure, while others linked to urban runoff and stormwater carry contaminants from roads, settlements and industrial areas.”

That microbial signature acts almost like a fingerprint, helping distinguish between wastewater-related contamination, diffuse urban runoff and more natural background conditions.

“In simple terms, these microbial results show that the Klip River system is not just impacted; it’s being influenced by ongoing active pollution inputs, particularly linked to urban infrastructure,” van Heyde said. “And importantly these signals become stronger as we move through the catchment.”

That matters because it suggests the river is responding to chronic and repeated contamination rather than a once-off pollution event.

Chemical signals confirm the stress

The microbial findings are reinforced by the river’s chemistry. Ammonia levels at several sites far exceeded guideline values, a strong indicator of wastewater contamination.

Phosphate concentrations were also elevated, raising the risk of eutrophication. Turbidity was high, indicating that sediment is actively moving through the system and carrying pollutants with it.

Researchers also detected iron and manganese above threshold levels, while elevated sulphate concentrations in some areas pointed to possible mining or geochemical influences.

“What’s important here is not just the exceedance; it’s the consistency of these signals across multiple sites,” van Heyde said. “And this points to a persistent system-wide pressure.”

Taken together, the findings suggest the Klip River is absorbing pollution from multiple pathways — leaking sewers, failing wastewater infrastructure, stormwater runoff, disturbed land and urban expansion — all at once.

“Communities are exposed to ongoing chronic pollution, not isolated events,” van Heyde said, warning that this affects health, ecosystems and long-term sustainability.

A system worth saving

Despite the scale of degradation, the study does not present the Klip River as a lost cause. Wetlands, riparian zones and intact tributaries continue to filter pollutants, trap sediment, slow flows and support microbial processes.

Andrew Barker, chairperson of KlipSA, highlighted the river’s ecological and economic value. A 2017 Water Research Commission report estimated the Klip River wetland and peatland provides between R143 billion and R179 billion in water quality regulation services. “The question is how do we release that value,” he said.

“I come back to the beauty of the south, protected areas, critical biodiversity areas, environmentally sensitive areas that we have,” Barker said, describing the Klipriviersberg Nature Reserve as “the key jewel” in the river system.

He said the Klip River Water Stewardship Initiative, launched in 2018, aims for a coordinated catchment-wide approach to rehabilitation. “Our ultimate goal is to establish an integrated catchment plan.”

The research points to a clear path forward. Immediate priorities include infrastructure repair: fixing sewer leaks, overflows and failing sanitation systems feeding pollution into tributaries and stormwater channels. But engineering solutions alone are insufficient.

Protecting and restoring wetlands, floodplains and riparian zones is equally important, as these parts of the landscape still help regulate pollution naturally and support biodiversity.

Long-term monitoring, using microbial and spatial data, can identify emerging risks and track whether interventions are working.

For van Heyde, healing the city’s vital artery remains within reach. “We need short-term fixes, medium-term upgrades and long-term catchment management,” he said.

“We require coordinated action in the short, medium and long term for a sustainable transition and management profile.”